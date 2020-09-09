Tuesday Sports Roundup: Father McGivney Catholic Tops MELHS In Boys Golf, Ybarra Medalist, McCoy Leads Roxana Girls Golf Team To Strong Outing
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS GOLF
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 161, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 194: Metro-East's Antonio Ybarra was the medalist on the day, shooting a three-over-par 38 for nine holes, but McGivney golfers finished second through seventh to take the win in a dual meet at Oak Brook Golf Club.
Drew Sowerwine, Josh Jamruk and Brandon Reed all led the way for the Griffins, with each shooting a 39, while Riley Knobloch had a 44, Evan Schrage shot a 46, and Clayton Hofinger fired a 49.
Besides Ybarra, Joseph Bowers had a 50 for the Knights, while Cole Renken shot a 51, Seth Linnebrink carded a 55, Charles Fedder shot a 56, and Harry Mueller fired a 66.
GIRLS GOLF
LITCHFIELD 185, ROXANA 213, VANDALIA 265, GREENVILLE 267: Mia McCoy led the way for Roxana with a 47 as the Shells came in second in a quadrangular meet at Litchfield. The Roxana Lady Shells recorded their second lowest score of the season in the match. Roxana stands 5-3 in the girls conference.
Sarah Floyd shot a 54 for the Shells, while Grace Brock had a 55, Sydney Watts fired a 57, Ava Strohmeier carded a 61, and Reagan Lynn had a 65.
Results
Litchfield (185) Roxana (213) Vandalia (265) Greenville (267).
Individuals:
Roxana: McCoy 47, Floyd 54, Brock 55, Watts 57, Strohmeier 61, Lynn 65.
Litchfield: Boston 38, Guinn 42, Monke 51, Rentz 54 , Lloyd 55, Flemming 56.
Vandalia: Keck 60, Warner 61, Ferguson 65, Justice 79.
Greenville: Ronat 52, Weiss 64, C. Schaub 74, A. Schaub 77, Lagermann 83.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS GOLF
Father McGivney Catholic 161, Metro-East Lutheran 194
GIRLS GOLF
Litchfield 185, Roxana 213, Vandalia 265, Greenville 267
Granite City 211, Father McGivney Catholic 216
GIRLS TENNIS
Belleville West 9, Granite City 0
East St. Louis at Edwardsville --- postponed, rain
Alton at Edwardsville --- postponed, rain
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
SUNDAY'S RESULT
St. Louis Cardinals 7, Chicago Cubs 3
MONDAY'S RESULT
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota Twins 7-4, St. Louis Cardinals 3-6
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
SUNDAY'S RESULT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 (DAL leads 1-0)
MONDAY'S RESULT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay Lightning 8, New York Islanders 2 (TB leads 1-0)
TUESDAY'S RESULT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights 3, Dallas Stars 0 (series tied 1-1)
