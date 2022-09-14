GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Edwardsville swept Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference tennis meet at Edwardsville Tennis Center.

In the singles, Chloe Koons won over Olivia Eiskant 6-0, 6-0, Katie Woods defeated Morgan Keefe 6-0, 7-5, it was Alyssa Wise over Megan Berrasco 6-2, 6-0, Zoe Byron won over Caroline Whitney 6-1, 6-0, Gabi Hill won over Brynn Campo 6-0, 6-2 and Sophie Byron won over Lucy Wilson 6-0, 6-0.

In the doubles, Woods and Wise won over Eiskant and Taylor Tieman 8-4, Koons and Hill defeated Morgan Keck and Whitney 8-0 and the Byrons defeated Berrasco and Campo 8-0.

The Tigers are now 4-4 for the season.

In other meets on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic won the Battle of Alton by defeating the Redbirds 9-0, Triad defeated Waterloo 9-0 and Granite City won over Roxana 6-0.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 154, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 160, TRIAD 171: Marquette's Aiden O'Keefe shot a two-under-par 34 for nine holes to win medalist honors as the Explorers took a triangular meet with McGivney and Triad at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Will Schwartz shot a 39 for Marquette, while Carson Jones had a 40, Mike Wilson fired a 41, Sean Williams had a 44 and Matthew Kane carded a 45.

Both Bradley Goodwin and Riley Knobeloch each shot a 39 for the Griffins, while Dominic Zamarione had a 40, Drew Villard came up with a 42, Brandon Reed shot a 43 and Drew Klineheider shot a 44.

The Knights were led by Owen Twyman's 40, with Benjamin Hudson coming up with a 42, Brad Weber fired a 43, both Tanner Massie and Bryce Laycock each had a 46 and Gavin Helmkamp carded a 48.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, JERSEY 0: Bryce Davis and Tyler Wilson each had a brace (two goals), while Camden Neal and Brayden Zyung both scored as CM took the three points over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Hauser Field.

Davis also assisted twice for the Eagles, with Joey Aiello, Nick Fiorino, Tyler Mills and Ben Werts also assisting and Ryan Hailey making three saves to record the clean sheet.

Clay East had 13 saves in goal for the Panthers.

CM is now 10-1-0, while Jersey goes to 4-6-0.

LITCHFIELD 2, STAUNTON 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, LITCHFIELD WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT): Troy Albertina an Rhyse Rucker scored the goals in regulation time as Staunton lost to Litchfield in a penalty shootout after extra time failed to produce a winner.

Victor Buehler and Ford Klocke assisted on the goals, while Grant Neuhaus had 13 saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

The Purple Panthers are now 3-2-0, while Staunton falls to 4-5-1.

TRIAD 3, WATERLOO 2: Charlie Gentemann, Jake Stewart and Tobey Suter all scored in the first half as Triad held off Waterloo on the road to take the MVC win.

Gentemann, Porter Reynolds and Wyatt Suter all had assists for the Knights, while Caeden Wille had a brace for the Bulldogs' two goals, assisted by Brayden Lacroix and Eli Schwehr.

Max Rader had five saves for Triad, while A.J. Sensei had six saves for Waterloo and Parker Lacroix had three saves.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights are now 7-2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 4-5-1.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (VILLA RIDGE, MO.) 4: MVCS won their first match since 2018 with a win at home over Crosspoint.

Drew Gaworski's hat trick led the way for the Warriors, who also had strikes from Cameron Golike, Alex Cowan and Ryan Battles. Golike also had three assists for MVCS, while Caden Snyder also had an assist to help the Warriors secure their first three points in four years.

The Warriors are now 1-2-1 and play at Eagle Ridge Christian in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday, with the kickoff coming at 4:30 p.m.

In other games played on Tuesday, Collinsville won at Alton 2-0, Edwardsville won a critical Southwestern Conference match 2-1 at O'Fallon, Lebanon defeated Roxana 3-0 and Freeburg won over Father McGivney Catholic 4-1 and Carlinville and Maryville Christian played to a goalless 0-0 draw. Results for games between East Alton-Wood River and Metro-East Lutheran and Mascoutah at Highland were not available at press time.

GIRLS GOLF

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 187, ALTON 198: Sarah Hyten shot an even-par 36 for nine holes to win the medalist honors as McGivney took a dual meet over Alton at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

Paige Yasitis shot a 47 for the Griffins, while Amelia Hylla came up with a 50.

Addison Kenney led the Redbirds with a 37, while Samantha Eales fired a 43 and Lydia Fite, Mackenzie Ingram and Makaylah Harrington all shot a 59 each.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 14-20: Edwardsville took the Southwestern Conference win over Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

Clara Cunningham had a kill for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had a point and two kills, Claire Dunivan had five kills and a block, Sara Gouy had three points, an ace and two assists, Mackenzie Heberer had two kills, Vyla Hupp came up with five points, an ace, six kills and a block, Dallas Jenkins served up four points, Olivia Johnes had two points and nine assists, Megan Knobeloch had four points and 10 assists, Shelby Lee had both a kill and a block, Hanna Matarelli had seven points, an ace and an assist, Addie Reader came up with four kills and Ava Waltenberger had four kills and two blocks.

Grace Carter had a point, a kill, three blocks and two assists for the Redbirds, with Berlynn Clayton having eight assists, Karen Lewis had two kills and a block, Payton Olney served up three points, Tayen Orr had a point, a block and two assists, Reese Plont had two points, an ace, four kills and a block and Alyssa Wisniewski had four points, six kills and a block.

The Tigers improve to 10-2, while the Redbirds are now 7-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 17-14: Marquette took a straight-set Gateway Metro Conference match over COR at Marquette Family Arena.

Arista Bunn had three points and four assists for the Explorers, while Olivia Byrd had a kill, Makaila Irby had two points and an ace, Livy Kratschmer had six kills and a block, Hanna Marshall had three kills and a block, Kendall Meisenheimer had two points, four kills and two blocks, Kylie Murray came up with six kills and four blocks, Ryan O'Leary served up 14 points and also had two aces and an assist, Shay O'Leary had 13 points and two aces, Abby Taylor had nine points and 16 assists, Lizzy Wills had three kills and a block and McKennah Youngblood had a kill.

Marquette is now 8-3, while the Silver Stallions are 0-3.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-24-11-28-17, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (VILLA RIDGE, MO.) 22-26-25-26-15: MVCS took a five-set thriller for its first win of the season over Crosspoint at home in a Metro Athletic Conference matchup.

Sarah Markell had 17 kills for the Warriors, while Anna Gaworski had 26 assists, 18 points and 11 aces, Kristen Vaughn had three blocks and four digs, Jessie Huels had six kills, nine points and six aces, Audrey Crowe had four digs and Jessica Snyder had nine points.

The Warriors are now 1-5 and meet Eagle Point Christian of Care Girardeau, Mo. on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

In other matches, Belleville West won over Collinsville 26-24, 27-25, Waterloo won over Jersey 25-22, 25-18 and Mascoutah won at Triad 25-14, 25-21. Results for matches between Dupo at East Alton-Wood River, Maryville Christian at Father McGivney Catholic, Metro-East Lutheran at Bunker Hill and East St. Louis at O'Fallon weren't available at press time.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: