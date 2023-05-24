TUESDAY, MAY 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A AT HARDIN CALHOUN

HARDIN CALHOUN 2, OKAWVILLE 1: In the first semifinal of the Calhoun sectional, the host Warriors scored twice in the home half of the third, while Okawville countered with a run in the fourth, but couldn't bring in the tying run as Calhoun held off the Rockets to advance to the Round of 16.

Both Gracie Ballard and Audrey Gilman had hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while Lila Simon and Delani Klaas also had hits. Gilman went all the way in the circle, fanning 11 batters.

Calhoun is now 27-10 and advances to the final on Saturday against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Carrollton and Valmeyer, with the first pitch set for 1 p.m. The Hawks and Pirates play their semifinal at 4:30 p.m. The sectional winner advances to the Athens super-sectional game against the winner of the Havana sectional, the host Ducks, who won over Mt. Sterling Brown County 6-1 in Tuesday's semifinal, and the winner of Wednesday's game between Glasford Illini Bluffs and Pleasant Hill, on Memorial Day at 11 a.m.

The Rockets end their season 14-13.

In the Class 2A Freeburg sectional, the host Midgets eliminated Salem in the first semifinal 7-3 and advance to Friday's final against the winner of Flora and Columbia, who play on Wednesday.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL AT JERSEY

JERSEY 16, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Jersey scored 14 runs in the first inning and one each in the second and third to take a 15-run rule win over East St. Louis and advance to the final.

Kendal Davis had three hits and three RBIs for the Panthers, while Taylor Stelbrink had two hits and two RBIs, Katie Deist had a hit and drove home two runs, Autumn Heitzman and Kari Krueger each had a hit and RBI and Emily Collins, Kamryn Drainer, Bria Tuttle and Lily Wilkinson all had hits. Both Ashlyn Brown and Stelbrink each fanned five batters inside the circle.

Jersey is now 20-12 and moves on to play the winner of the second semifinal between Waterloo and Cahokia on Friday at 3 p.m. The Flyers' season ends 0-17.

CLASS 3A AT CIVIC MEMORIAL

HIGHLAND 12, MASCOUTAH 2: After spotting Mascoutah a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Highland scored 12 unanswered runs --- one int he first, two each in the second, third and fourth and five more in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win over Mascoutah to advance in the Civic Memorial regional at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Maggie Grohmann hit a pair of homers as part of a three hit, five RBI day for the Bulldogs, while Sophia Parkerson had three hits and two RBIs, Maddie Trauernicht had two hits and a RBI, Alex Schultz and Kelly Fuller each had two hits, Abby Schultz came up with a hit and two RBIs and Karli Dant also had a hit. Sophia Donoho threw a five-inning complete game inside the circle, striking out six.

Highland is now 23-7-1 and will take on the host Eagles, a 5-3 winner over Triad in the second semifinal, set for Friday at 3 p.m. The winner moves on to the Highland sectional on May 31 against the winner of the Centralia regional in a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. The Indians finish at 10-18, while CM is now 15-13 and Triad ends their season at 15-12.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONALS

In the Class 1A super-sectional quarterfinal matches on Tuesday, in the Lisle Benedictine University match, Rock Island Alleman Catholic won over Lombard Montini Catholic 2-1 after extra time, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic defeated Richmond-Burton in the River Forest Concordia University super 2-0. Pleasant Plains ended Freeburg's magical run 1-0 at Columbia and at the Herscher super-sectional, the host Tigers and Normal University drew 1-1 after extra time, with Normal U. advancing in the penalty shootout.

In Friday's state semifinals at North Central College in Naperville, Alleman plays IC in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. and the second semifinal between Pleasant Plains and Normal U.kicks off at 7 p.m. The third and fourth place playoff will go on Saturday at 3 p.m., with the state final kicking off at 5 p.m.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT MARION

TRIAD 7, MARION 0: London Looby had a brace (two goals), while Jackie Barkus, Caty Burton, Laney Harshany, Abby Schaft and Gabbie Wood all scored as Triad raced to a 5-0 lead en route to the win and a berth in the final on Friday.

Emma Correale, Harshany and Kelley Peterson all had assists, while Payton Hartmann had two saves as she and Tavey Duncan shared the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 14-7-3 and move along to the final against Waterloo, a 3-0 winner over Mattoon in the second semifinal, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats end their season 19-6-1.

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE

In the Edwardsville Class 3A sectional, O'Fallon scored all of their goals in the first half, including the first two inside of the opening 11 minutes, to defeat the host Tigers 3-0. The Panthers are now 17-3-1 and advance to Friday's final against Minooka, a 6-4 winner over Normal Community at Bloomington, in a match that kicks off at 6 p.m. Edwardsville's season ends at 19-4-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the Edwardsville regional semifinals Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym, Belleville East won over the host Tigers 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, while Belleville Althoff Catholic eliminated Alton 25-17, 25-20. The Lancers are now 30-3-2, while the Crusaders improve to 29-6 and will face each other in the final Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Tigers end their season 13-17, while the Redbirds campaign closes at 12-15.

In the O'Fallon regional at the OTHS Panther Dome, the host Panthers won over Collinsville 25-14, 25-15, while Belleville West won over Marquette Catholic 17-25, 25-22, 25-23. O'Fallon is now 27-6, while the Maroons improve to 13-16-1 and face each other in Thursday's final, starting at 6 p.m. The Kahoks end their season The Kahoks end their season at 11-13, while the Explorers conclude at 17-7-2.

