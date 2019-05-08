TUESDAY, MAY 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE



ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues did it!

The Blues' Pat Maroon scored a goal 5:50 into the second overtime and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.

Maroon slammed the puck in after Robert Thomas skated in on Ben Bishop from the right wing. It was the second game-winning goal of the series for the 31-year-old St. Louis native.

Vince Dunn also scored for St. Louis, which will face the winner of the San Jose-Colorado series in the conference final.

Ben Bishop made 52 saves and Mats Zuccarello scored for Dallas, which dropped to 5-8 in Game 7s in franchise history.

It marked the first time in NHL history that three playoff series were decided in overtime in Game 7 in the same year. San Jose eliminated Vegas and Carolina beat Washington in the first round.

St. Louis, which improved to 9-8 in Game 7s, outshot Dallas 54-30, including 41-16 in regulation. But Bishop was terrific against his first NHL team, keeping the Stars in the game with a handful of big-time stops in regulation and the overtimes.

The Blues jumped in front when Dunn converted a shot from the point 13:30 into the first period. It was his first career playoff goal.

Zuccarello then jumped on a fortunate deflection for Dallas, tying it at 1 at 15:55. A clearing attempt by St. Louis forward David Perron hit referee Marc Joannette and bounced right into the slot. Binnington was looking in the other direction and never saw Zuccarello's shot.

Bishop, who took a drive off the collarbone in the third period of Game 6, posted shutouts in his two previous Game 7 appearances, both with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He stopped 18 shots in the second period while the Stars managed just one shot on goal.

- Associated Press

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND – GAME 7 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

St Louis Blues 2, Dallas Stars 1 (2OT) (STL wins 4-3)

BASEBALL

ALTON 7, COLLINSVILLE 0: Robby Taul had two hits and two RBIs for Alton, while Caden Akal had two hits and an RBI, Owen Stendeback had two hits, and Adam Stilts had two RBIs in the Redbirds’ shutout of Collinsville at Fletcher Field.

Devon Bovinett, Matt Campbell and Noah Scrum had the three hits on the day for the Kahoks.

Stilts went all the way for the Redbirds, striking out 10, while Ryker Cain fanned five, and both Brady Jackson and Logan Schiller struck out two for Collinsville.

Alton is now 11-13, while the Kahoks drop to 12-12.

JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 2, TRIAD 1: A fifth inning run was the difference as Vianney got by visiting Triad.

Caleb Goforth had two hits for the Knights, while both Hunter Smith and Matt Weis had the other hits, with Weis driving home Triad’s only run.

Jacob McCauley and Devon Ward each had two hits and an RBI for the Golden Griffins, while C.J. Cepicky and Nico Hagen had the other hits.

Ethan Gratton struck out two for the Knights, while Casey Buehrle fanned one.

Vianney is now 23-9, while Triad falls to 11-16.

STAUNTON 15, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5: Staunton had an 11-run third inning in going on to their win at home over Marquette.

Cy Cox had two hits and three RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs, while both Ryan Best and Cullen McBride had two hits and drove in a run each, Zach Ury had three RBIs, and both Devin Ray and Kyle Favre each drove home two runs.

Sam Cogan had two hits for the Explorers, while Carter Hendricks and Matt Lehr had both a hit and an RBI, and both Ethan Kopsie and Braden Coles had RBIs.

Ury and Cayden Silvester both struck out two for Staunton, while Lucas Vowels struck out one for Marquette.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-6, while the Explorers are now 19-8.

CARLINVILLE 8, HARDIN CALHOUN 2: Carlinville led from the start in getting the win over Calhoun.

Drew Baalman and Corey Nelson each had two hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Cory Baalman, Trenton Buchanan and Bradley Rose all had hits.

Cory Baalman and Jonny Laing each struck out two.

The Cavaliers are now 12-2, while Calhoun is 12-16.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: Edwardsville scored all of their runs in the first four innings in their shutout win at East.

Hayden Moore had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, Max Ringering had a hit and an RBI, and both Blake Burris and Dalton Wallace had hits on the day.

Drew Gray had two hits for the Lancers, while Zachariah Georgian and Jack Temmer had the other hits on the day.

Matthew Boyer struck out 11 for Edwardsville, while Evan Gray fanned four for East.

The Tigers go to 24-4, while the Lancers drop to 13-13.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A six-run opening inning set the tone in Southwestern’s win over EAWR.

Trever Seets had two hits and an RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Kyler Seyfried had a hit and drove home two runs, Ryne Hanslow drove home another pair of runs, and both Issac Marshall and John Watts each had an RBI.

Jordan Miller had a hit and drove in the Oilers’ only run, while Gage Booten and Jared Liley had the only other hits.

Austin Brown struck out three in getting the complete game win for Southwestern.

The Birds go to 9-18, while EAWR is now 7-18.

BUNKER HILL 6, BRUSSELS 1: Bunker Hill’s three-run third was enough to send the Minutemen on to the win on the road at Brussels.

Braden Morris had two hits for the Minutemen, while Jacob Weidner had two RBIs and both Cole Kiffmeyer and Devon Ralston each drove in a run.

Caden Nolte had the only hit on the afternoon for the Raiders.

Ralston struck out eight on the day for Bunker Hill, while Joseph Vogel fanned five for Brussels.

ROXANA 8, RED BUD 0: Roxana scored all eight of its runs in the second in their win over Red Bud.

Christian Bertoletti had two hits and three RBIs for the Shells, Eric Moore had a hit and an RBI, and Braeden Wells had the only other RBI on the day.

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruitt struck out eight Musketeer batters.

Roxana is now 9-15, while Red Bud falls to 11-14.

VALMEYER 6, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 1: Logan Seidler had two hits and two RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader as Valmeyer swept Marissa.

Fitzwilliam had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates to go with Riley McCarthy’s two hits and Sipple’s RBI.

Reinhardt fanned seven for Valmeyer, while Sipple fanned four.

BOYS TENNIS

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Lexi Egelhoff, Skylar Nickle, Maykayla Proctor and Olivia Turley all had strikes as Carlinville defeated Southwestern.

Sabrina Burns had 11 saves for the Piasa Birds, while Sarah DeNeve made two saves for the Cavies in getting the clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 12-3-2, while Southwestern is 3-5-1.

COLLINSVILLE 2, O’FALLON 1: Vjosa Beluli and Maria Voss had goals for Collinsville as the Kahoks turned back O’Fallon on the road.

Aubrey Mister had the lone strike for the Panthers.

Claire Rendleman had 10 saves for the Kahoks, while Sarah Cooley stopped seven shots for the Panthers.

Collinsville improves to 9-9-2, while O’Fallon is now 11-7-2.

ROXANA 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Abby Kurth led the way with a brace (two goals), while Jada Covington, Macie Lucas and Olivia Mouser each had goals as Roxana won their North Madison County Derby match against EAWR.

Lindzey Morrison had 30 saves for the Oilers, while Bella Scheibe didn’t have a save in getting the Shells’ clean sheet.

Roxana is now 10-10-1, while EAWR is now 5-13-0.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 18, ROXANA 7: CM scored in every inning but the seventh in getting the win over Roxana.

Ally Hardy had a big day at the plate for the Eagles, with four hits, including a homer, and seven RBIS, while Kate Griffith had three hits and five RBIs, Kaitlynn Wrenn had three hits and drove home two runs, Kelbie Zupan had three hits, Malena Wade had two hits and an RBI, Braylen Cox had two hits, and Jenna Christeson and Rebecca Harkey each had an RBI.

Wrenn struck out three for CM.

The Eagles are now 10-10, while the Shells fall to 10-18.

JERSEY 15, GRANITE CITY 0: Jersey scored eight times in the third and six in the fourth in their road win over Granite City at Wilson Park’s George Sykes Field.

Brooke Tuttle had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Panthers, Lauren Rexing had two hits and two RBIs, and Lauren Brown, Shelby Koenig, Grace Sharich and Mellissa Weishaupt all had two hits and an RBI.

Koenig had six strikeouts in getting the complete game win for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 18-10, while the Warriors are 4-13.

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Jayna Connoyer and Lexie Gorniak both had two hits and an RBI in the Tigers win over East.

Katherine Bobinski-Boyd had a hit and an RBI, while Sydney Lawrence, Mackenzie Owens, Sam Sanders all had hits for Edwardsville.

Ryleigh Owens had two strikeouts for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 18-3 on the year, while the Lancers fall to 14-13.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia Phillies 11, St. Louis Cardinals 1

