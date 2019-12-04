TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 28.5, EDWARDSVILLE 11.5: Danny Laslie led Alton with a 528 series, including a high game of 217, while Bryce Summers bowled a 230 game in a 591 set, and Clayton Pilger threw a 561 series, including a 200 game, as the Redbirds defeated Edwardsville in a meet at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Michael Jenkins led the Tigers with a 641 series, including a career-high game of 258, while Trevor Fox shot a 538 series, with a high game of 204. Eian Sims had a set of 541, with a high game of 198, Steven Leitschuh tossed a 507 series, with a high game of 177, and Jackson Budwell had a 477 series, with his best game being a 167.

The Redbirds are now 1-2 on the year, while the Tigers fell to 0-3 in dual meets this season.

GIRLS BOWLING

EDWARDSVILLE 40, ALTON 0: Charlie Hayes led Edwardsville with a 536 series, including a high game of 201, to help lead the Tigers to the win over a short-handed Alton team.

Rylee Langendorf bowled a 441 set for Edwardsville, with her best game being 158, while Madison Kuethe had a 429 set, with an 180 game, Ashley Kuethe threw a 411 series, with a 145 high game, and Angel Jenkins tossed a two-game set of 290, her best game being a 152.

Abby Jones led the Redbirds with a 397 series and a 138 best game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59, CARROLLTON 52: Addis Moore led Southwestern with 24 points, while Kyler Seyfried had 10 points, and Brady Salzman added eight as the Piasa Birds won at home over Carrollton.

Southwestern took a 14-7 lead at the end of the first, but the Hawks came back to take a 27-21 lead at halftime, and led by three 40-37 after three quarters, but the Birds came back to outscore Carrollton in the fourth 22-12 to take the win.

Southwestern improves to 2-3, while the Hawks are 0-1.

O'FALLON 62, GRANITE CITY 31: Jahkeis Tippitt led Granite with 21 points, but O'Fallon had a big third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 26-11 to take the win at the Panther Dome.

Shaun Riley II led the Panthers with 20 points, while Drew Tebbe added 19 and Chris Porter had six points as the Panthers won their home opener.

Granite City took a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, but O'Fallon led at halftime 24-14, and extended it to 50-25 after three quarters in going on to the win.

The Panthers improve to 4-0 on the year, while the Warriors are now 4-1.

JERSEY 51, JACKSONVILLE 48: Seth Churchman scored 15 points, including a key three-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, as Jersey came from behind to defeat Jacksonville at the Jacksonville Bowl.

The Panthers rallied from an eight-point third-quarter deficit to take the lead on Churchman's three with 3:42 left in regulation and held the Crimsons to two points in most of the fourth quarter to get the win.

Tucker Shalley added 14 points for Jersey, while Matthew Jackson had 10 points, and Alex Strebel had nine.

The Panthers are now 3-2, while Jacksonville fell to 1-3

FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN 85, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 47: Noah Scroggins led the Warriors with 27 points, while Joey Kunz had 12 points and four assists, and Tommy Kunz had eight points and eight rebounds in MVCS' loss at Faith Bible in Rosemond on Tuesday night.

Faith led all the way, with scores of 21-9, 41-20 and 76-38 at the end of each quarter.

The Warriors are now 1-8, and play at Heritage Christian next Tuesday in a 7 p.m. tip-off.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 62, DUPO 26: Charlize Luehmann was McGivney's top scorer with 15 points, while Anna McKee had 14 points and Madison Webb 12 as the Griffins won on the road at Dupo.

Macy Hoppes added eight points, and Riley Zumwalt had six as the Griffins stayed undefeated on the season.

McGivney is now 5-0, and the Tigers drop to 1-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 53, HARDIN CALHOUN 28: Adrenna Snipes was once again Marquette's leading scorer, putting in 19 points on the evening, while Abby Williams scored 12 points, and Hayley Porter 11 as the Explorers stayed unbeaten with a win at Calhoun.

Marquette led wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 19-4, 30-10, and 48-20 along the way.

Colleen Schumann and Sydney Baalman led the way for the Warriors with eight points each, while five different players scored two points each.

The Explorers are now 6-1, while Calhoun goes to 0-4.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 42, FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN 10: Payton Olney led the way with 14 points and three steals, while Rachel Gaworski had 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, five steals and two blocked shots, and Ashtyn Wright came up with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals in the Warriors' win at Faith Bible in Rosemond.

MVCS led all the way through, with the quarter scores being 9-2, 24-6, and 32-8.

McKinzie Wright added four points, and Sarah Markel two for the Warriors.

MVCS is now 5-4, and travels to Heritage Christian on Dec. 10, with a tip-off time of 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 50, Highland 43

Piasa Southwestern 59, Carrollton 52

Roxana 63, East Alton-Wood River 46

Jersey 51, Jacksonville 48

New Athens 67, Father McGivney Catholic 46

O'Fallon 62, Granite City 31

Faith Bible Christian (Rosemond) 85, Mississippi Valley Christian 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville East 72, Alton 43

Father McGivney Catholic 62, Dupo 26

Marquette Catholic 53, Hardin Calhoun 26

East St. Louis 58, St. Louis Gateway STEM 55

Mississippi Valley Christian 42, Faith Bible Christian (Rosemond) 10

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Freeburg/Waterloo 14, Highland 2

Collinsville 3, Granite City 3

St. John Vianney Catholic 10, Bethalto 1

Columbia 4, Triad 2

Alton 4, Edwardsville 1

BOYS BOWLING

Alton 28.5, Edwardsville 11.5

GIRLS BOWLING

Edwardsville 40, Alton 0

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 76, Southeast Missouri State 61

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 70, Tennessee-Martin 59

