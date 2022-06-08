TUESDAY, JUNE 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A AND 4A SUPER-SECTIONALS

In the IHSA Class 3A baseball super-sectionals, which were played on Monday, in the Crestwood Ozinga Field super, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy won over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 10-7, Chatham Glenwood won the Millikin University super over Triad 3-0 in Decatur, Washington took the Geneseo super over Sycamore 8-6 and in a rain-shortened Wintrust Field super in Schaumburg, Crystal Lake South won over Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 8-6.

In the three remaining Class 4A super-sectional games that were postponed from Monday, in the Ozinga Field super in Crestwood, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic defeated New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 5-1, in the Kane County Cougars/Northwestern Medical Field super in Geneva, McHenry defeated Elmhurst York 2-1 in 11 innings and in the Wintrust Field super in Schaumburg, Mundelein won over Glenview Glenbrook South 2-1.

The Class 3A and 4A finals will be played this weekend at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A AND 4A SUPER-SECTIONALS

In the only remaining Class 3A super-sectional to be played, Antioch defeated hosts Maple Park Kaneland 9-0 to advance to the state tournament this weekend in Peoria.

In the Class 4A super-sectionals, hosts Barrington won its super, defeated Gurnee Warren 6-0, in the Illinois Wesleyan University super in Bloomington, Edwardsville defeated West Aurora 11-5, hosts Chicago Marist Catholic took its own super, winning over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 8-4 and in the Rosemont Stadium super in Rosemont, St. Charles North defeated Chicago Whitney Young 6-3.

The Class 3A and 4A semifinals and finals will be played at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria this weekend.

