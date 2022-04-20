TUESDAY, MARCH 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

VALMEYER 6, NEW ATHENS 4: Valmeyer scored two runs each in the first, fifth and sixth innings to take the road win over New Athens at Whitey Herzog Field.

Evan Rowe-Brown had three hits and two RBIs for the Pirates, while Ethan Rowe-Brown had two hits and drove in two runs, Jake Killy and Elijah Miller each had two hits and Clay Juelfs had a hit and RBI.

Evan Rowe-Brown struck out five batters while on the mound, with both Miller and Jordan McSchooler fanning one each.

Valmeyer is now 4-9, while the Yellowjackets are 3-9.

FREEBURG 16, ROXANA 0: Freeburg scored twice in the first, five times in the second, once in the fourth and eight times in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Aiden Briggs, Bryson Presley, Elias Theis and Paul Wratchford all had hits for the Shells, while Kyle Campbell and Nick Cotter both struck out two on the mound and Briggs fanned one.

The Midgets are now 13-5, while the Shells fall to 7-11.

COLUMBIA 19, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Columbia scored three times in the opening inning before hitting EAWR with eight runs each in the second and third to take a 15-run rule win over the Oilers at Norris Dorsey Field.

Tyler Robinson and Lucas Moore each had a hit and RBI for EAWR, while Dillon Gerner and Seth Slayden both drove home runs. Gerner also struck out two batters on the mound, while Camden Siebert and Drake Champin both fanned one each.

The Eagles are now 10-5, while the Oilers go to 3-13.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, GILLESPIE 1: Both Southwestern and Gillespie traded runs in the first, but the Piasa Birds scored a run in the second and made it stand up in taking the win at Gillespie's park.

Rocky Darr and Cale Schuchman had the only hits for Southwestern, with Hunter Newell having the only RBI, while Marcus Payne went all the way on the mound, allowing the one run and scattering six hits while fanning four.

The Birds are now 10-6, while the Miners go to 9-4.

In another game on the Tuesday program, Belleville West defeated visiting Granite City 8-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'FALLON 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 11-17: O'Fallon led from start to finish in winning the Southwestern Conference match over the Tigers at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Evan Reid had five kills for the Tigers, while Liam Marsh and Jacob Geisen had three kills each, Tyler Cherenka came up with eight digs and Wyatt Blunt had 12 assists.

The Panthers are now 8-3 on the year, while Edwardsville is now 3-3.

In another match on Tuesday, Marquette Catholic defeated Granite City 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, while the result of the match between Alton and Belleville West wasn't available at press time.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-12, 23-25, 25-17 OVER GRANITE CITY: Marquette Boys Volleyball played at Granite City on Tuesday...and won 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-17)

Marquette is now 5-7 on the season and hosts Alton next Wednesday, April 27, which will be senior night.

JV also won 2-0 against Granite City

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Marquette will play at Belleville Althoff on Thursday, April 28. The game was postponed last week.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 13, JERSEY 0: Hannah Sparks, Karen Speer and Ezra Wilder all had braces (two goals each), while Avery Bohnenstiehl, Caty Burton, Macy Mell, Maddie Milligan, Gabbie Wood and Breanna Zurek all had goals as Triad won at Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Gina Catanzaro and Kinlee Lippert had two assists each, while Carson Bohnenstiehl, Isabel Boyd, Burton, Jocelyn Carmody, Brynn Presley, Sparks and Speer also had assists.

Kendall Chigas recorded the clean sheet for the Knights, while Meredith Schroeder had 16 saves in goal for the Panthers.

Triad is now 12-0-0, while Jersey goes to 2-10-1.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, HILLSBORO 1: Taylor Haerr, Mary Harkins and Devin Ellis both all had braces (two goals each), with Amelia Beltremea, Mackenzi Briesacher and Sophia Mineman also scoring in McGivney's win at Hillsboro.

Katherine Empson and Elena Rybak both had two assists each, while Beltremea, Ellis and Harkins all had assists for the Griffins, with Karpenter Farmer having three saves in goal.

McGivney is now 10-5-0, while the Hilltoppers go to 5-3-0.

O'FALLON 1, ALTON 0: Sadie Mueller's first half strike was the only goal of the match as O'Fallon won over Alton at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Peyton Baker didn't record a save in goal for the Redbirds, while Maicy Mueller had four saves in recording the Panthers' clean sheet.

O'Fallon is now 10-1-0, while Alton goes to 10-3-0.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Mascoutah won over visiting Civic Memorial 5-0 Waterloo defeated Highland 7-0 and Piasa Southwestern won at home over Litchfield 7-0. Results for Edwardsville at Belleville East and Roxana at Maryville Christian weren't available at press time.

SOFTBALL

FREEBURG 17, ROXANA 0: Freeburg scored four runs in the first, three in the second and five each in the third and fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Ridley Allen and Alyssa Luck had the Shells' only two hits, while in the circle, Calista Stahlhut struck out three batters and Lexi Ryan fanned two.

The Midgets are now 14-1, while the Shells go to 4-8.

JERSEY 15, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Jersey scored nine runs in the first, one each in the second and third and four in the fourth in taking a 15-run rule win at Metro-East.

Autumn Heitzman had two hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs for the Panthers, while Caroline Gibson and Kari Krueger had two hits and two RBIs each, Bria Tuttle had two hits and drove home a run, Ashlyn Brown had a hit and two RBIs, Rose Brainerd socked a solo home run for her only hit and RBI, Emily Collins and Kendal Davis also had a hit and RBI each and both Avery Reeder and Taylor Stelbrink had hits.

Brainerd fanned five while in the circle for Jersey, with Stelbrink striking out four.

The Panthers are now 11-5, while the Knights go to 0-4.

COLUMBIA 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Columbia scored six runs in the second and five each in the third and fourth innings to take a 15-run rule win over EAWR at Eagleview Elementary in Columbia.

Jade Kassler, Haley Pratt and Layla Bock had the only hits for the Oilers, with Kami Adams driving in the only run. Jordan Ealey had one strikeout while in the circle.

The Eagles are now 10-3, with the Oilers falling to 5-15.

GILLESPIE 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Gillespie scored three runs in the first, one in the second, three more in the fourth and once in the fifth in taking a road win at Southwestern.

Maddy Fenstermaker had a hit and drove in the Piasa Birds' only run, with Abby McDonald, Abby Seymour and Grace Strohbeck having the other hits on the day.

Hannah Nixon struck out six batters while in the circle for Southwestern.

The Miners are now 16-2, while the Birds go to 2-11.

ALTON 21, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Alton scored 16 runs in the first and five more in the second in going on to a three-inning, 15-run rule win.

Jordan Watsek had two hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Alaina Laslie had a hit and three RBIs, Morgan Plummer had a hit and drove in two runs, Hope Knight had a hit and RBI, Alissa Sauls drove home three RBIs and both Audrey Evola and Grace Presley both drove home a pair of runs.

Savannah Russell struck out four in the circle for Alton, while both Presley and Sauls fanned one batter each.

The Redbirds are now 2-9, while the Flyers go to 0-7.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, BUNKER HILL 0: Marquette struck for five runs in the first, four in the second and two in the third in gaining a five inning no hitter in taking the 10-run rule win.

Hayley Porter had three hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Allene Brass had two hits and drove home a run, Lauren Lenihan and Olivia Tinsley each had a hit and two RBIs, Carli Foersterling came up with a hit and RBI and Sydney Ehrman had a hit.

Lenihan struck out 13 batters in the circle in throwing the no-hitter, while Julianna Scroggins fanned three for the Minutemaids.

Marquette is now 10-4, while Bunker Hill drops to 0-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, MASCOUTAH 7: Mascoutah took the early lead with single runs in the first and second, but CM came up with five in the third, while the Indians countered with two runs each in the fourth and fifth to take the lead back. The Eagles then hit Mascoutah with a run in the home half of the fifth and two in the sixth before a single run in the seventh left the Indians short in CM's win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Both MaKayla Collman and Avari Combes had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Bryleigh Ward had three hits, Kelbie Zupan had two hits and drove home two runs, Megan Griffith had two hits and a RBI, Isabella Thein had a hit and Skylar Johnson drove in a run.

Griffith struck out three in the circle for CM.

The Eagles are now 8-5, while the Indians go to 5-13.

TRACK AND FIELD

JERSEY GIRLS/BOYS TAKE THIRD AT CARLINVILLE RELAYS

The Jersey Community High School girls and boys track combined to take third place at the Carlinville relays last night. Meet champions were the boys long jump team of Isaac Loges and Landon Jones. Girls long jump team of Rachel Hall and Annabelle Yamnitz. Girls pole vault team of Ari Leslie and Delaney Deist. And the highlight of the night, the throwers 4x100 team of Alex Kribs, Amelia Strebel, Cody Croxford and Claire Russell brought home the victory to Jersey County.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

