TUESDAY, APRIL 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 8, HILLSBORO 2: Kendall Kamp had a very big night with a double brace (four goals) and three assists for an 11-point night as Roxana scored five times in the first half en route to taking the three points over Hillsboro at Norman Lewis Field.

Reagan Lynn also had a brace (two goals) and Kinsley Mouser and Zayda Oller also scored for the Shells, while Mouser assisted twice and Lorali Copeland and Kaylyn Dixon also had assists. Dixon also made nine saves in goal for Roxana.

The Shells are now 7-6-1 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, GREENVILLE 2: Ali Wilson had another brace (two goals) for Southwestern, while Morgan Durham and Jillian Smith also found the back of the net as Southwestern took the three points at Greenville.

Durham also assisted twice and Mac Day also had an assist.

The Piasa Birds are now 8-2-0, while the Comets go to 8-5-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, COLLINSVILLE 0: Blakely Hockett's second half strike was the difference as Edwardsville claimed the three points over Collinsville at Kahok Stadium.

Kaitlyn Naney made five saves in recording the clean sheet for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 4-7-0, while the Kahoks go to 2-9-0.

In other matches on the day, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Highland 2-0, while the result of Belleville East at Alton wasn't available at press time.

BASEBALL

TRIAD 11-6, WATERLOO 2-3: Triad jumped out to a big lead early in the first game, then rallied to win the nightcap in sweeping a doubleheader at home over Waterloo.

In the opener, the Knights went out to a 9-2 lead after the first three innings and went on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win.

Brady Coon and Nic Funk had two hits and a RBI each for Triad, while Connor Bain and Wyatt Bugger each had two hits and Jake Radosevich hit a two-run homer for his only hit.

Bain went six innings on the mound, striking out 11, while Landon McKinnon fanned one.

In the second game, the Knights came back from a 3-1 deficit to score twice in the fifth to tie the game, then hit the Bulldogs with three runs in the sixth to win it and gain the sweep.

John Rea hit a two-run homer for Triad in the nightcap, while Bain hit a solo shot, with Reed Wendler having two hits and two RBIs and Gabe Giacoletto also came up with a hit and RBI.

Austin Brown struck out seven batters while on the mound, with Coon fanning three.

The Knights are now 12-3, while Waterloo goes to 6-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19, BUNKER HILL 1: In a Gateway Metro Conference game at Bunker Hill, McGivney scored eight times in the top of the first inning in going on to a four inning, 15-run rule win over the Minutemen.

A.J. Sutberry had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Mason Holmes had two hits and drove home a pair of runs, Daniel Gierer had two hits and a RBI and Jacob McKee hit a two-run homer.

Clayton Hopfinger struck out five while on the mound for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 11-3, while Bunker Hill drops to 2-4.

CARLINVILLE 6, LITCHFIELD 4: Carlinville came back from a 3-3 tie to score twice in the sixth and another run in the seventh to take the road win at Litchfield.

Ryenn Hart had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Henry Kufa had two hits and drove in one run and Dane Boatman hit a solo homer.

Kufa struck out seven on the mound, while Hart fanned five.

Carlinville is now 5-1 on the year, while the Purple Panthers go to 0-7.

VALMEYER 8, DUPO 0: Valmeyer scored three times in both the second and seventh innings in going on to the win at Dupo.

Landon Roy had three hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Jacob Brown and Jake Coats each had two hits and a RBI and Aiden Brewer had a hit and drove in a run.

Elijah Miller struck out seven in throwing a complete game no-hitter for Valmeyer.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Pirates are now 2-8, while the Tigers go to 1-4.

In other games that were played on Tuesday, Columbia defeated Roxana 5-0, Breese Central won over Marquette Catholic 18-0, Belleville East won over Alton 10-0, while the result of Webster Groves at Granite City was not available at press time.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet played at Granite City, visiting Waterloo won over the Warriors 9-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In a Southwestern Conference match at the Redbirds Nest, Edwardsville defeated Alton 25-18, 25-16.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 13, GRANITE CITY 1: Alton scored five runs in the first, then four runs each in the third and fourth to take the win over visiting Granite City.

Alaina Laslie had three hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Morgan Plummer had two hits and a RBI and Audrey Evola, Alissa Sauls and Jordan Watsek each had a hit and two RBIs.

Grace Presley had five strikeouts in the circle for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 1-6 and the Warriors drop to 1-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Marquette scored once in the first and the third, then added three in the fourth, two in the fifth and 10 in the seventh to take the win at Gibault.

Carli Foersterling had four hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans had four hits and drove in two runs, Olivia Tinsley had three hits and two RBIs, Lauren Lenihan had two hits and two RBIs and both Allene Brass and Hayley Porter had two hits and a RBI each.

Lenihan went all the way in the circle, striking out 14 batters on the day.

Marquette is now 8-1, with the Hawks going to 0-6.

CARLINVILLE 16, LITCHFIELD 0: Carlinville scored once in the first, six in both the second and third and three in the fourth in going on to a four inning, 15-run rule win at Litchfield.

Braley Wiser had three hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Chloe Pope had two hits and drove in two runs, MaKenah Dugan had two hits and Hannah Gibson had a hit and two RBIs.

Catie Sims allowed two hits and struck out for in the circle for Carlinville.

The Cavies are now 6-1 on the year.

COLUMBIA 14, ROXANA 1: Columbia scored seven times in the first, three more in the second and four times in the fifth, while Roxana scored their only run in the fourth as the Eagles took the win at Roxana City Park.

Kennedi Robien had the only hit of the game for the Shells, while both Lexi Ryan and Calista Stahlhut struck out two each while in the circle.

Columbia is now 6-2, while Roxana goes to 4-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14: Kelbie Zupan's one-out sacrifice fly scored the winning run as CM won a high-scoring affair over Southwestern at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Both teams scored from the third inning on, with the Piasa Birds taking a 14-12 lead with five in the seventh, only to see the Eagles score three times in the bottom of the inning, including Zupan's game-winning sac fly, to take the win.

Skylar Johnson had three hits and four RBIs for CM, while both Bella Thein and Zupan had three hits and three RBIs each, including a home run by Zupan, Ella Landers had two hits and drove in a run and both Megan Griffith and Kyleigh Lowrance had two hits each.

Blythe Roloff had three hits and three RBIs for Southwestern, while Ella Kadell had three hits and a RBI, Hannah Nixon and Maddy Seymour both had two hits and two RBIs, with Nixon also hitting a home run and Maddy Fenstermaker had two hits.

Both Danika Chester for the Eagles and Nixon had four strikeouts each in the circle.

CM is now 7-4, while Southwestern goes to 2-8.

SALEM 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Salem hit EAWR with two runs in the first, eight in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth in going on to the 10-run rule win at Salem's park.

Jade Kassler, Jordan Ealey, Haley Pratt, Kami Kearby and Layla Bock all had hits on the day for the Oilers, while Maddie Fry had the only RBI. Ealey also struck out two while in the circle.

EAWR is now 4-12 on the year.

In another game played on Tuesday, Waterloo scored three times in the seventh to take a 4-1 win over Triad.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: