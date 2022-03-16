TUESDAY, MARCH 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

GREENVILLE 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10: Greenville opened with six runs in the first inning, but EAWR kept fighting back before the Comets scored three runs in the seventh to take the win at Leroy Emerick Field.

After the six-run first by Greenville, the Oilers scored twice in the bottom of the inning, while the Comets scored once in the top of the third, with EAWR rallying for four in the third to cut the lead to 7-6, tying the game in the fourth with a single run. The two teams traded runs in the fifth before the Oilers scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-8 lead, only to see the Comets score three times in the top of the seventh to win.

Lily Tretter had three hits and four RBIs for EAWR, while Jordan Ealey had three hits and drove home a run, Jade Kassler had three hits, Haley Pratt had a hit and two RBIs, Maddie Fry had a hit and both Layla Bock and Kami Kearby each drove in a run.

Ealey struck out six in pitching a complete game in the circle for the Oilers.

The Comets are 1-0 to start their season, while EAWR is now 0-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, GRANITE CITY 1: Marquette put up five runs in the opening inning and it was enough to give the Explorers a season-opening win over Granite at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park.

The Warriors scored their only run in the third, while Marquette scored single runs in the fifth and seventh to seal the win.

Both Carli Foesterling and Hayley Porter had two hits and a RBI each for the Explorers, while Sydney Ehrman had a hit and two RBIs, Olivia Tinsley had a hit and RBI and Kailey Garvey also drove home a run.

Meyers had the only hit for the Warriors, while Aleah Crenshaw drove home the Granite run.

Lauren Lenihan struck out 14 in throwing a complete game in the circle for Marquette.

The Explorers start off 1-0, while the Warriors are 0-1.

JERSEY 9, COLUMBIA 4: Jersey scored twice in the first three innings, then hit Columbia for three in the fourth en route to a season-opening win at home.

The Eagles scored once in the first, twice in the third and once more in the fifth for their runs.

Kari Krueger led the Panthers with three hits and an RBI, while Karli Talley had a two-run homer for her only hit, Autumn Heitzman also had a hit and two RBIs, Taylor Stelbrink had a hit and drove home three runs, Emily Collins had a hit and a RBI and Ashlyn Brown, Kendal Davis, Caroline Gibson and Bria Tuttle also had hits on the day.

Brown fanned five hitters in a complete game win for Jersey.

The Panthers start off 1-0, while Columbia is 0-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21, BUNKER HILL 1: Visiting Southwestern scored 13 runs in the first and two more in the second in going on to a four-inning win at Bunker Hill in both teams' season opener.

The Minutemaids scored their only run in the third, while the Piasa Birds scored six more times in the fourth for the final margin.

Hannah Nixon had three hits and two RBIs for Southwestern, while Maddy Fenstermaker had three hits and a RBI, Abby McDonald had two hits and drove home three runs, Maddy Seymour had a hit and five RBIs, Blythe Roloff had a hit and drove home four runs, Sydney Valdes had a hit and RBI and Ella Kadel also had a hit.

Abbie Manar had Bunker Hill's only hit of the afternoon, while Southwestern's Mya Greenwell struck out five batters and Nixon fanned four.

The Birds start off 1-0, while the Minutemaids are 0-1.

CARROLLTON 14, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 4: Carrollton hit West Central with two runs in the first and 11 more in the second in going on to their season-opening win over the Cougars at home.

West Central scored three times in the first, while both teams traded runs in the fourth as the Hawks took the win after four-and-a-half innings, due to the 10-run rule.

Daci Walls led Carrollton with two hits and three RBIs, while both Hannah Uhles and Lauren Flowers each had a hit and drove home three runs, Lauren Walker had a hit and a RBI, Ella Stumpf had a hit and both Megan Camden and Ryan Kallal both drove home two runs each.

Kallal also struck out four in three-and-one-third innings in the circle.

The Hawks open up at 1-0, while the Cougars start off 0-1.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Marquette took its season opener and inaugural game in the Gateway Metro Conference with a win at Maryville.

The Explorers scored twice in the first inning, once in both the third and fourth, then hit the Lions with six runs in the fifth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

Skyler Schuster led Marquette with two hits and a RBI, while Logan Sternickle had a hit and two RBIs, Charlie Fahnenstock and Sean Mitchell each had a hit and RBI and Shaun Ferguson, Braden Coles and Owen Williams each had a hit.

Huchel had Maryville's only hit.

The Explorers are 1-0 to start the season, while the Lions are 0-1.

GREENVILLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Greenville scored four times in the opening inning in going on to the win over EAWR at Greenville's park.

The Oilers scored their only run in the third, while the Comets added on a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take the win.

Seth Slayden and Dillon Gerner had the only hits for EAWR, while Slayden struck out seven on the mound in three innings.



Greenville is 1-1, while the Oilers start off 0-1.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 9, ROXANA 8: Roxana lost an 8-1 lead as Northwestern scored three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to take the season opening win over the Shells.

Roxana had scored five times in the second and three more times in the fourth after the Tigers had scored their first run in the top of the fourth.

Nik Ward led the Shells with two hits and two RBIs, while both Elias Theis and Connor House had two hits and a RBI each, Jackson Harris had a hit and RBI, Kael Hester and Jon Webb had a hit each and both Aiden Briggs and Nolan Tolbert both had a RBI apiece.

Theis allowed two hits and fanned five in three innings on the mound.

Northwestern starts the season at 1-0, while the Shells are 0-1.

RED BUD 6, VALMEYER 0: Red Bud scored single runs in the first and second, then twice in both the fifth and sixth to take the win over visiting Valmeyer.

Clay Juelfs had two hits for the Pirates, while Jake Killy and Evan Rowe-Brown had single hits on the day.

Jordan McSchooler and Elijah Miller both struck out three batters on the mound for Valmeyer.

The Musketeers open their campaign 1-0, while the Pirates drop to 0-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0: Ali Wilson's hat trick sparked Southwestern in the season opening win over visiting North Mac.

The Piasa Birds scored three goals in each half, as Grace Greenwell and MaCaylin Day also had strikes for Southwestern. Day also assisted twice, while Jelsumina Bicicocchi also had an assist.

The Birds open their 2022 account at 1-0-0, while North Mac starts out 0-1-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, ROXANA 1: McGivney opened their season in the Metro Cup showcase with a win over the Shells at Norman Lewis Field.

The Griffins held a 2-1 lead at the interval, then tacked on an insurance goal to take their first three points of the season.

Devin Ellis, Elana Rybak and Adelyn Speight scored for McGivney, with Mia Range adding an assist, while Kendall Kamp scored from Kinsley Mouser for the Shells only strike.

Kaylyn Dixon had 15 saves in goal for Roxana.

The Griffins start the season 1-0-0, while the Shells go to 1-1-0.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 7, JERSEY 0: In the second game of the day at Norman Lewis Field in Roxana, Gibault struck for five goals in the first half, then two more in the second to shutout Jersey in the season opener for both sides.

Emily Richardson's hat trick led the Hawks, while Kamille Grohman had a brace (two goals) and both Elena Oggero and Josie Thomas also scored. Addie Murphy had two assists and Reece Ward also had an assist.

Kate Tomiser had three saves in recording her first clean sheet of the season.

Gibault starts off at 1-0-0, while the Panthers are 0-1-0.

