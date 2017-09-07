BOYS SOCCER

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, STAUNTON 2: Eli Skubish led the way for McGivney Catholic with a pair of goals as the Griffins scored a 5-2 win at Staunton Tuesday, taking their record to 6-3 on the year.

Noah Pirtle, Dan Jones and Kolton Klette also goaled for McGivney. Jersey comes calling to Glen Carbon for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday match against the Griffs.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, ALTON 1: Owen Trudt scored twice for Belleville East as the Lancers downed Alton 3-1 in a Southwestern Conference match at Alton's Piasa Motor Fuels Field Tuesday afternoon.

The loss left the Redbirds at 4-2-1 overall on the year, 1-1 in the SWC; the Lancers rose to 6-4 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Tyler Lane had the other East goal, while Joey Morrisey had the Redbirds' only goal of the day. Alton meets Belleville Althoff at on the road Wednesday before hosting O'Fallon Thursday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, GRANITE CITY 0: Second-half goals from Garrett Bass and Easton Jaromin kept Granite City winless on the season as Belleville West defeated the Warriors 2-0 in Belleville Tuesday.

GCHS fell to 0-6 on the year, 0-3 in the Southwestern Conference; the Maroons improved to 5-2-1 overall, 1-1 in the league.

James Wiegers had the clean sheet for West on the day.

TRIAD 3, HIGHLAND 1: First-half goals from Colton Clark, Jaden Deathridge and Zach Krabel were enough to give Triad a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland in Troy Tuesday.

The Knights went to 3-5 overall, 1-0 in the MVC; the Bulldogs fell to 2-4 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Evan Herman had the only goal of the match for the Bulldogs; Reiss Naylor got the win in goal for Triad.

MASCOUTAH 6, JERSEY 5 (EXTRA TIME): Wyatt Freand and Andrew Kribs each scored twice for Jersey, but it wasn't enough as Mascoutah's Christian Gonzalez and Malik Wilkes also scored twice as the Indians defeated the Panthers 6-5 with a pair of goals in the second half of extra time after the Panthers had scored in the first half of extra time Tuesday in Mascoutah.

The Panthers fell to 4-1 overall, 0-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; the Indians improved to 8-0 overall, 1-0 in the league.

David Rogers had the other goal for JCHS, while Kyle Frerker and Sam Schiller also scored for Mascoutah.

Coby Gibson took the loss in goal for Jersey; Austin Heriford got the win for the Indians.

ROXANA 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: A four-goal first half was enough to send Roxana past Metro East Lutheran 5-2 at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

The Shells improved to 2-3, while the Knights fell to 2-4.

Noah Landers had both MEL goals on the day.

FIELD HOCKEY

ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Rockwood Marquette scored three times in each half as they defeated Marquette Catholic 6-0 at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

The Explorers fell to 0-5 on the year.

Katelyn Fitzgerald was in goal for MCHS on the day.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HILLSBORO 25-23-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-25-23: Hillsboro won the rubber game as the Hilltoppers defeated Marquette Catholic 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 in Hillsboro Tuesday.

The Explorers fell to 4-5 on the year, with Carly Creel recording 16 digs and 19 receptions of serve with four errors on the night, while Brooklyn Taylor had 13 kills and eight blocks, Regina Guehlstorf seven points on serve and Payton Connors 16 assists.

The Explorer JV and freshmen split their matches; next up for MCHS is a Wednesday home match against Jersey.

ROXANA 25-25, BUNKER HILL 21-19: Braeden Lackey became Roxana's all-time career service ace leader in Tuesday's 25-21, 25-19 Shell win over Bunker Hill Tuesday.

Lackey passed Bailey McGuire's previous mark in the win; Lackey now has 159 career aces on serve.

Next up is a Thursday home match against Greenville.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 17-25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-20-22: Greenfield Northwestern came from behind to upend Hardin-Calhoun 17-25, 25-20, 25-22 Tuesday night.

Holly Baalman led the Warriors with eight points on serve, with Emily McBride and Sydney Baalman scoring seven each; Sophie Lorton had 17 digs, with McBride having seven and Junie Zirkelbach six, while Zirkelbach had eight kills and Sydney and Holly Baalman having five each.

Calhoun fell to 4-4 on the year, 1-1 in the WIVC.

GRANITE CITY 18-25-26, CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-22-24: Granite City bounced back from an opening-game loss to defeat Civic Memorial 18-5, 25-22, 26-24 at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 4-3 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 4-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, McCLUER NORTH 2: Marquette Catholic swept the doubles competition as the Explorers defeated McCluer North 7-2 Tuesday.

Shelby Jones, Maria Wendel, Emily Birkenbile and Eleonore Scroggins won singles matches for MCHS on the day, while Katie Ventimiglia/Wendel, Jones/Kaya Theis and Berkenbile/Scroggins took the doubles matches.

TRIAD 8, JERSEY 1: Triad won all but one doubles match on the day as the Knights defeated Jersey 8-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet Tuesday.

The only Panther winner on the day was Hannah Hudson/Chelsea Maag at No. 1 doubles as they defeated Molly Suess/Gillian Rockwell.

Triad winners included Megan Dulaney, Suess, Caitlyn Smith, Rockwell, Sydney Hefferly and Bailey Grigg in singles and Dulaney/Smith and Hefferly/Grigg in doubles.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Metro East Lutheran won all by the No. 3 doubles match as the Knights defeated East Alton-Wood River 8-1 in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Kathryn Butler, Maycen O'Leary, Amber Keplar, Tori Roderick and freshman Alayna Hatcher, in her first varsity match, all won in singles competition; the doubles teams of Butler/O'Leary and Keplar/Roderick emerged victorious on the day.

