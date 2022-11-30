TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

FESTUS, MO., ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC 60, VALMEYER 29

In a tournament being played at Valley Park, Mo., Valmeyer lost their opener to St. Pius X Catholic of Festus, Mo.

Luke Blackwell led the Pirates with eight points, with Landon Roy hitting for six points, Harry Miller scored five points, Elijah Miller and Aiden Crossin both had three points and both Tanner Frierdich and Vince Oggero scored two points each.

The Lancers are now 1-2, while Valmeyer goes to 0-2.

TRIAD 54, COLUMBIA 39

In an early-season matchup of undefeated teams, Triad broke open a close game in the third quarter and went on to a win over Columbia at Rich Mason Gym.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 11-7, but the Knights came back to take a 24-19 lead at halftime, then extended the lead to 36-24 after three quarters and outscored Columbia in the fourth quarter 18-15.

Drew Winslow led Triad with 21 points, while Jake Stewart came up with 14 points, McGrady Noyes had nine points, Aydin Hitt had eight points and Ben Winslow scored two points.

The Knights are now 6-0, while the Eagles fall to 5-1.

In other games played on Tuesday night, Staunton won at Roxana 44-24, Piasa Southwestern nipped Carrollton 52-48, Highland got past Marquette Catholic 56-52 and Auburn won at Carlinville 62-32. The game scheduled between St. Louis Metro and Edwardsville was canceled due to illness in the Metro team. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 52, CARROLLTON 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 55, HIGHLAND 44

Ashlyn Hauk had a career-high 16 points, while Ellie Neath added 15 points, also a career-high, as Edwardsville gave Highland its first loss of the season at the Highland gym.

The Tigers led early in the second quarter 14-6 before the Bulldogs battled back to tie the game 20-20 at halftime. Edwardsville took control behind Hauk's three-point shooting to take a 34-28 lead after three quarters, then outscored Highland 21-16 to take the win.

To go along with both Hauk and Neath, the Tigers also got 10 points from Emerson Weller, while the Bulldogs were led by Grace Wilke's 17 points, while Larissa Taylor added 11 points.

Edwardsville is now 2-3, while Highland goes to 6-1.

In another game in the Tuesday fixtures, Metro-East Lutheran defeated Greenville 59-31, while the result between Hazelwood West at Jersey was not available at press time.

MSCHA HOCKEY

FRANCIS HOWELL 6, EDWARDSVILLE 2

Andrew Mohesky scored both goals for Edwardsville in the Tigers' loss to Francis Howell Monday night at the St. Peters, Mo., Rec-Plex.

Mohesky scored his first goal at 3:34, almost immediately after the Vikings went ahead 1-0, assisted by Grant Huneke, then scored on a power play from Konnor Goclan at 14:03 of the third period to give the Tigers their only other goal of the night.

Francis Howell outshot Edwardsville 39-10 in the game.

The Tigers are now 0-4-2 on the year and meet Rockwood Marquette Thursday night at the RP Lumber Center, with an 8:30 p.m. face-off.

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 ---- GROUP STAGE

GROUP B

UNITED STATES 1, IRAN 0

Christian Pulisic put his body on the line late in the first half and scored probably the biggest goal for the United States since Landon Donovan's landmark goal in 2010.

Pulisic's 38th-minute strike gave the Yanks the win they needed to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage over Team Melli, knocking out the Iranians in a tight and tense match from the opening kickoff.

Matt Turner in the Americans' goal and a proud and tight defense held the fort in the second half, which was played without Pulisic after he was injured in a heavy collision with the Iranian goalie. He was sent to the hospital as a precaution and was reported to have a pelvic contusion. His status is officially day-to-day, but Pulisic said on his Instagram account he'll be ready to go for Saturday's knockout match against the Netherlands.

ENGLAND 3, WALES 0

Marcus Rashford's brace (two goals). both coming in the 50th and 68th minutes and sandwiched around a Phil Foden 51st-minute strike, were more than enough for the Three Lions to see off the Dragons and sand Wales home after making their first World Cup appearance since 1958.

England won the group with seven points from its three matches, while the United States came in second with five points, Iran was third with three points and Wales finished fourth with one point.

GROUP A

NETHERLANDS 2, QATAR 0

Cody Gakpo scored his third goal of the tournament after 26 minutes and Frankie de Jong put the icing on the cake in the 49th as the Oranje easily won over The Maroon to win Group A.

Qatar became the first host country to lose all three of its group stage matches, only scoring one goal in all three of their matches.

SENEGAL 2, ECUADOR 1

Team captain Kalidou Koulihaly struck in the 70th minute and that was the goal that sent the Lions of Teranga into the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time ever, eliminating La Tri.

Ismaila Sarr put Senegal up 1-0 on a calm strike from the penalty spot in the 44th minute, but it was canceled out by a Moises Calcedo goal in the 67th minute that brought Ecuador level, setting up Koulihaly's heroics.

The Netherlands won the group with seven points, with Senegal coming in second with six points, Ecuador was third with four points and Qatar came in fourth with zero points.

ROUND OF 16 MATCHUPS

The United States and the Netherlands will play in the opening knockout game Saturday morning at 9 a.m., while England play Senegal in Sunday's second game at 1 p.m.

The group stage continues on Wednesday, with the final Group D matches between Tunisia and France and Australia against Denmark set for 9 a.m., while the last of the Group C matches, Saudi Arabia against Mexico and Poland against Argentina, kick off at 1 p.m., St. Louis time.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

