COLUMBIA TIP-OFF CLASSIC

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49, GREENVILLE 41

McGivney started off its season well with an opening win at the Columbia Tip-Off Classic over Greenville.

Mary Harkins led the Griffins with 19 points, while Sami Oller added 10 points, Julia Stobe had seven points and both Alexis Bond and Emily Johnson each scored six points apiece.

McGivney opens up at 1-0, while the Comets begin its season 0-1.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 37, TRIAD 24

In the nightcap of Tuesday's doubleheader, Althoff used a strong second half to defeat Triad and advance into the semifinals.

The Crusaders led all the way, leading the Knights 2-1, 10-6, and 27-11 after the first three quarters, with the Knights taking the fourth quarter 13-10.

Charleece Davis led Althoff with 15 points, while both Addison Leib and Alaina Lester scored eight points each, Emilee Travnicek had four points and Jenna Roper had two points.

The Crusaders are now 1-0, while Triad opens up 0-1.

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48, MADISON 5

ROXANA 29, DUPO 25

[ALSO: Wood River, Roxana Both Win Season-Openers At Dupo Cat Classic]

Article continues after sponsor message

REGULAR SEASON

WILLIAMSVILLE 43, CARLINVILLE 40

In both teams' season opener at the Carlinville Big House, visiting Williamsville held off the host Cavaliers.

Carlinville held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, then led at halftime 18-16, then saw the Bullets cut the lead to 31-30 after the third quarter, with Williamsville outscoring the Cavies 13-9 in the fourth to take the win.

Hannah Gibson led Carlinville with 15 points, while Jordyn Loveless added 14 points, Kaitlyn Reels had four points, Braley Wiser scored three points and both Isabella Tiburzi and Addie Ruyle each had two points.

The Bullets start off 1-0, while the Cavaliers begin their season 0-1.

JERSEY 55, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 22

In the season opener for both clubs, visiting Jersey got off to a fast start and led all the way in the Panthers' win over Maryville.

Jersey led all the way, with quarter scores of 11-2, 26-14 and 44-20, outscoring the Lions in the final quarter 11-2.

Tessa Crawford led the Panthers with 21 points, while Meredith Gray had 15 points, Cali Breden had 10 points, Ella Smith hit for six points, Cate Breden had two points and Amelia Strebel scored a single point.

Jersey starts off the season 1-0, while Maryville opens up at 0-1.

COLLINSVILLE 70, CAHOKIA 31

Collinsville got off to a fast start with a big first half and never trailed in winning their season opener over Cahokia at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks held the lead all the way, holding the lead over the Comanches 23-8, 44-14 and 63-27 after the first three quarters, then won the fourth quarter 7-4 to take their first win of the season.

Talesha Gilmore led Collinsville with 22 points, while Ella Guerrero added 19 points, Jenna Scheller came up with 14 points, Megan Janson had nine points and Lily Carlisle, Emma Hrabusicky and Elliana Rhinehart each had two points apiece.

The Kahoks start off at 1-0, while the Cahokia opens its season 0-1.

STAUNTON 65, TRENTON WESCLIN 51

More like this: