TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

In the first day of the Alton Tip-Off Classic, O'Fallon won over St. Louis Confluence Academy 76-39 and Belleville East defeated St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 69-35, while in the Mulberry Grove Thanksgiving tournament, Father McGivney Catholic won over Patoka 59-55 to run the Griffins' record to 2-0. In a season opener for both clubs, Madison defeated Staunton 71-37, while at the Trenton Wesclin Turkey Tournament, the host Warriors defeated SIUE Charter 90-31.

In the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, Granite City won at Taylorville 46-43, while Triad won at Mt. Vernon 65-48.

MONDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 53, HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (FENTON, MO.) 24: Tommy Kunz scored a game-high 26 points to come within 41 points of 2,000 for his career at MVCS as the Warriors won their sixth game in a row to start the season at Heritage Classical at Fenton, Mo.

MVCS led all the way through, holding edges of 9-3, 23-12 and 39-19 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Hawks in the fourth quarter 14-5 to take the win.

To go along with Kunz' 26 points, Joey Kunz added 11 points for the Warriors, while Cam Golike had eight points, John Kunz came up with five points and Jonah Feuerhack scored three points.

MVCS is now 6-0 for the season, 3-0 in the Metro Athletic Conference, and next plays Nov. 28 at home against Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo. at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, TRIAD 39: Shakara McCline once again led East Side, this time with 21 points, as the Flyers won at Triad.

East St. Louis led all the way, with leads of 12-8, 29-16 and 46-26 after the first three quarters, the Knights winning the fourth quarter 13-11.

To go along with McCline's 21 points, the Flyers had Alicia Cross score 11 points, J'ashya Brady-Johnson came up with eight points, Camya Pitts and Arionna Whitt each had five points apiece, LaMyzia Suggs had three points and Riquerah Griffin and LaMyjah Suggs both scored two points each.

East Side is now 4-0, while Triad goes to 0-4.

CARLINVILLE 41, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 25: Carlinville won its first game of the season with a win at Northwestern.

The Cavaliers took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Tigers rallied to come within 20-18 at halftime. Carlinville bounced back to extend the lead to 32-22 after three quarters, then outscored the Tigers in the final period 9-3.

Isabella Tiburzi led the Cavies with 15 points, while Jordyn Loveless added eight points, Addie Ruyle had seven points, Kaitlyn Reels scored six points, Hannah Gibson came up with three points and Braley Wiser had two points.

Carlinville is now 1-3, while Northwestern goes to 0-2.

In other games played on Tuesday, Alton won its third game in a row with a 50-39 victory over Mary Institute-Country Day of St. Louis County, Columbia got past Jersey 47-43,

MONDAY'S RESULT

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 55. HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (FENTON, MO.) 25: MVCS came back from a first quarter deficit to outscore Heritage 43-9 in the final three quarters to take the road win over the Hawks.

The Warriors trailed Heritage after the first quarter 16-12, but came back to lead at halftime 27-18 and after three quarters 39-24, outscoring the Hawks in the final quarter 16-1 to take the win.

Anna Gaworski led MVCS with 32 points, with Audrey Crowe adding 10 points, Sarah Markel had five points, Jessica Snyder hit for four points and Adalyn Bussen scored four points.

The Warriors go to 4-1 and face Liberty Christian of Wright City, Mo. Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 --- GROUP STAGE

DAY TWO

SAUDI ARABIA 2, ARGENTINA 1: In one of the biggest upsets in the history of the FIFA World Cup, Saleh Al-Shehri scored in the 47th minute and Mohammed Al-Owais scored five minutes later to send Saudi Arabia to a shock win over Argentina, the world's third-ranked team going into the tournament.

Lionel Messi, one of the world's best players, converted a 10th minute penalty kick to give the Albeceleste the lead at 1-0, but the two strikes from the Al-Suqour Al-Khodhur gave the Saudis the upset win.

DENMARK 0, TUNISIA 0: Andreas Cornelius hit the post with a hard shot and Denmark saw a late penalty kick appeal get turned down at the De Red-Hvide and the Carthage Eagles play the first goalless draw of the World Cup.

The chances were few and far between for both sides, but when they did occur, the goalies for both teams stood tall in the Group D match.

MEXICO 0, POLAND 0: Also in Group D, Mexico and Poland had great chances as well, but the result was the same between El Tri and the Orly --- a goalless draw.

The highlight of the match happened in the second half, when Guillermo Ochoa stopped Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski on a penalty kick to keep the match scoreless.

FRANCE 4, AUSTRALIA 1: Craig Goodwin's ninth-minute strike gave the Socceroos an early lead, but Les Bleus rallied on a brace (two goals) by Olivier Giroud to take the three points in both nation's opener in Group C.

Adrian Rabinot equalized for France, the defending champions, after 27 minutes, with Giroud's brace, coming in both the 32nd and 71st minutes, tying him for the all-time goal-scoring lead with Thierry Henry, with Kylian Mbappe scoring in between to give Les Bleus the win.

