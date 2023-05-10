IHSA PLAYOFFS - CLASS 1A

In the IHSA Class 1A playoffs, in the Father McGivney Catholic regional, in a play-in game on Saturday, Maryville Christian won its first-ever IHSA postseason match, defeating Salem 5-1. In the first semifinal, schedule for Bouse Road, the host Griffins won by forfeit over the Lions 3-0 to advance to the final of Friday, going against the winner of the Clinton County Derby between Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Breese Central.

The Knights and Cougars play Wednesday at 4 p.m., with the final set for Friday, also at 4 p.m.

The Griffins are now 11-7-2, while Maryville ends its inaugural season at 2-15.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Roxana semifinals at Norman Lewis Field, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over East Alton-Wood River 14-0 and Roxana eliminated Metro-East Lutheran 7-0. The Crusaders are now 14-7-3, while the Oilers were eliminated at 1-15. The Shells improve to 12-8, while the Knights end their season 7-11. Roxana will host Althoff in the final on Friday at 5 p.m.

In the Greenville Regional, Litchfield and Piasa Southwestern ended in a 6-6 draw, with the Purple Panthers advancing in a penalty shootout 3-2. The Purple Panthers will play against Hillsboro, a 3-2 winner over the host Comets in the other semifinal, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Piasa Birds were eliminated at 11-8-1, while the Purple Panthers are now 9-10-1.

In the Marquette Catholic regional semifinals at Gordon Moore Park, the host Explorers eliminated Gillespie 12-0, while Carlinville knocked out Staunton 2-1. Marquette is now 17-3-2, while the Cavaliers improve to 12-8-0, with both teams playing each other for the regional championship Friday at 4:30 p.m. the Miners were eliminated at 3-9-2 and the Bulldogs end their season at 7-13-0.

In regular season games on Tuesday, Mascoutah defeated Jersey 8-0, Waterloo won at Civic Memorial 5-2 and Edwardsville won over Alton 2-0.

More like this: