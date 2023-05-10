MONDAY'S RESULTS

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 17, HARDIN CALHOUN 1

After allowing Calhoun to score in the opening inning, Routt scored 12 times in the home half en route to a 15-run rule win at home in a WIVC game.

Jack Zipprich had a hit and drove in the Warriors' only run, while Patrick Friedel and Jake LaMarsh had the other hits on the day.

Jack Webster struck out two while on the mound for Calhoun.

The Rockets are now 26-3, while the Warriors go to 10-21.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

GRANITE CITY 7, ALTON 5

Granite City broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth inning, then held off an Alton rally to take the win at Redbirds Field.

Peyton Fedorsak had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Lucas Haddix also had two hits, Dakota Armour drove home two runs and Hunter Macko also had a RBI.

Haddix struck out 10 while on the mound for Granite, while Armour fanned one.

The Warriors are now 8-16, while the Redbirds are now 8-17.

NEW ATHENS 4, VALMEYER 1

New Athens tied the game in the third, then scored three runs in the fifth to take the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division game over visiting Valmeyer.

Elijah Miller had three hits for the Pirates, while Luke Blackwell, Landon Roy and Ripken Voelker also had hits and Blackwell struck out six in pitching a complete game for Valmeyer.

The Yellowjackets are now 15-6. while the Pirates are 8-17.

CARLINVILLE 3, NEW BERLIN 2

Liam Tieman's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave Carlinville the win over visiting New Berlin at Loveless Park.



Henry Kufa continued his hot hitting with two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Jake Schwartz came up with two hits, both Tieman and Dame Boatman had a hit and RBI each and Ryenn Hart had a hit.

Kufa had a big day on the mound, striking out 12 for Carlinville.

The Cavies are now 19-2, while the Vipers drop to 19-10.

FREEBURG 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4

Freeburg scored three runs in the fifth, while putting up two runs in both the second and sixth to help take the win over Marquette at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Both Myles Paniagua and Hayden Sherman had two hits each for the Explorers, while Will Fahnestock, Shaun Ferguson, Skyler Schuster and Mykal Taylor all drove in runs and Andrew Zacah struck out two while on the mound.

The Midgets are now 17-13, while Marquette is now 17-12.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 7, NEWTON 1

McGivney conceded the first run of the game in the first, then scored twice in the sixth and five more times in the seventh to take a road win at Newton.

Gabe Smith had a homer among his two hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Daniel Gierer also had two hits and two RBIs and Issac Wendler had the other RBI.

Gierer struck out eight for McGivney, while Mason Holmes fanned one.

The Griffins go to 31-1, while the Eagles are now 18-10.

O'FALLON 1, COLLINSVILLE 0

O'Fallon scored the only run in the first inning and made it stand up, limiting Collinsville to four hits in their win at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Ethan Bagwell had two of the hits for the Kahoks, while C.J. Schaaf and Luke Weller had the other hits and Kris Alcorn struck out five while on the mound.

The Panthers are now 21-4-1, while the Kahoks fall to 11-12-1.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6

Metro-East rallied to tie the game with two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings and another in the seventh. But COR pushed across the winner in the bottom of the seventh to take a Gateway Metro Conference win at home.

Thijson Heard had a big day at the plate for the Knights with four hits and three RBIs, while Jacob Kober collected two hits and both Heard and Drake Luebbert struck out one each while on the mound.

The Silver Stallions are now 17-4, while Metro-East goes to 6-15.

