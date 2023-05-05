COLLINSVILLE 21, EAST ST. LOUIS 1

Collinsville scored seven runs in the first, then five more times in both the second and fifth en route to a 10-run rule win over East Side at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

Paulie Schreiber had four hits and five RBIs for the Kahoks, while Addie Stone had four hits and four RBIs, Lexi Rafalowski had four hits and two RBIs, Lilly Fuehner and Aubrey Mason both had three hits and two RBIs, Marissa Thomas had a pair of hits, Brittany Sarginson had a hit and RBI and both Katie Bardwell and Keagan Edwards each had a hit.

Thomas pitched a five inning complete game in the circle for Collinsville, striking out nine.

The Kahoks are now 4-18, while the Flyers go to 0-11.

BREESE CENTRAL 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Central scored three runs in the third and one in the fourth for all the runs they would need in taking the win over visiting EAWR.

Camey Adams and Jordan Ealey had the only hits of the game for the Oilers, while Ealey struck out four inside the circle.

The Cougars go to 10-12, while EAWR drops to 6-17.

CARROLLTON 10, CARLINVILLE 5

A five-run second and a four-run fifth made the difference as Carrollton won at home over Carlinville.

Megan Camden led the way for the Hawks with two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, while Sophie Pohlman had two hits and two RBIs, Ella Stumpf had two hits and drove in a run, Vanna Holmes had a pair of hits, Lauren Flowers hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs and Halle Webb, Ryan Kallal and Hannah Uhles all had hits.

Flowers went all the way in the circle for Carrollton, striking out five.

The Cavaliers are now 17-7 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21, CARROLLTON 15

In a high-scoring game at Carrollton, Southwestern put up eight runs in the first and six more in the sixth to counter the Hawks posting three in both the first and second and five more in the seventh in taking the win in Carrollton's second game of the day.

Maddie Seymour had three hits and five RBIs for the Piasa Birds, with Madison Fenstermaker coming up with two hits and three RBIs, Grace Strohbeck also had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, both Vivian Zurheide and Josie Hagen had two hits and two RBIs, Ella Kadell and Sydney Valdes each had two hits and a RBI, Abby McDonald had a pair of hits and Maci Timpe had a hit and RBI.

Uhles had a big game at the plate with four hits, including a home run, and six RBIs, while Holmes and Camden both had three hits and a RBI, with Camden also hitting a homer, Stumpf had three hits, Flowers came up with two hits and three RBIs, Pohlman had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, both Webb and Kallal had a hit and RBI and Daci Walls had a hit.

Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle for Southwestern, striking out one, while Uhles fanned two for Carrollton and both Kallal and Hannah Lake both fanned one each.

The Birds are now 14-10, while the Hawks go to 19-7.

SALEM 5, ROXANA 3

Salem scored all of its runs in the final four innings to take the win over Roxana at Roxana City Park.

Both Macey Craig and Destiny Vuylsteke had a hit and RBI for the Shells, while Kennedi Robien, Calista Stahlhut, Kyra Fischer and Lilly Ray all had hits and Ridley Allen drove home a run.

Stahlhut went all the way inside the circle for Roxana, striking out 10.

The Wildcats are now 20-3, while the Shells go to 9-12.

