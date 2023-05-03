PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1, PANA 0

Southwestern made a first inning run stand up in taking their South Central Conference game at home over Pana.

Hank Bouillon, Colin LeMarr, Hunter Newell and Marcus Payne all had hits on the day for the Piasa Birds, while Ryan Lowis pitched a complete game no-hitter on the mound, striking out three.

Southwestern is now 17-10, while the Panthers go to 6-14.

DUPO 4, VALMEYER 3

In a close game, Valmeyer tied the game in the fifth with a single run, but homestanding Dupo scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

Luke Blackwell, Jake Coats and Jacob Brown all had hits and RBIs for the Pirates, while Kye Holbrook, Jake Killy and Elijah Miller also had hits, with Miller striking out five in going all the way on the mound.

The Tigers are now 3-12, while Valmeyer goes to 7-14.

SALEM 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2

Salem scored four runs in both the second and sixth innings, adding three in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Seth Slayden had a hit and the only RBI for the Oilers, with both Lucas Moore and Ayden Tinnon also having hits, while Drake Champlin struck out four while on the mound and Camden Siebert fanned one.

The Wildcats are now 14-14, while the Oilers fall to 5-18.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2

McGivney scored nine runs in the third and six more in the fourth to take the 15-run rule win and clinch a perfect season in the Gateway Metro Conference over Metro-East at Martin Luther Field.

Jackson Rodgers had three hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Gabe Smith had two hits and three RBIs, Daniel Gierer had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs, joining Drew Klineheider and A.J. Sutberry with two hits and two RBIs, Jacob McKee had two hits and drove in a run, Nick Franklin and Ben Sink each had a hit and two RBIs, Kannon Kamp had a hit and RBI, Scott Phelps, Justin Terhaar and Issac Wendler all had hits and Nathan Terhaar also drove in a run.

D.J. Hutton and Drake Luebbert had hits and RBIs for the Knights, while Cole Renken and Gage Trendley also had hits.

Chase Kelley struck out five while on the mound for McGivney, while Riley Strack fanned one and Hutton fanned three for Metro-East, with Jacob Kober striking out one.

The Griffins are now 28-0, while the Knights fall to 6-14.

COLLINSVILLE 10, ALTON 0

Collinsville scored three runs in the first, third and fifth innings, the final three giving the Kahoks the 10-run rule win over Alton at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Kris Alcorn led Collinsville with three hits and two RBIs, while Ethan Bagwell came up with two hits, Adam Bovinett had a hit and drove in two homers, C.J. Schaaf had a solo homer for his only hit while also having two RBIs, both Bryce Lemp and Blaine Martinez also hit solo homers for their only hit and RBI, Carter Harrington also had a hit and RBI and Caden Pruitt came up with a hit.

Alex Siatos had the only two hits for the Redbirds, while Reid Murray struck out three on the mound and Bagwell fanned seven for the Kahoks.

Collinsville is now 11-9, ending a six-game losing streak, while Alton goes to 7-15.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 15, CARROLLTON 0

Marquette scored six runs in both the second and fourth innings, also scoring three in the third, to take a 15-run rule win at Carrollton.

Hayden Garner had two hits and four RBIs for the Explorers, while Skyler Schuster had two hits and two RBIs, Charlie Fahnestock, Shaun Ferguson, Myles Paniagua and Jack Rea all had hits and RBIs and Hayden Sherman had a hit.

Both Boden Flowers and Eli Cox had the only hits for the Hawks, while Dagan Cordes struck out two while on the mound.

Andrew Zacha fanned eight while on the mound for Marquette, with Scott Vickrey fanning one.

The Explorers go to 16-10, while Carrollton is now 5-16.

COLUMBIA 13, ROXANA 0

A 10-run fourth inning broke open the game as Columbia won its home Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Eagleview Elementary school over Roxana.

Both Aiden Briggs and Mason Crump had the only hits for the Shells, while Kael Hester struck out three while on the mound.

The Eagles are now 22-1, while Roxana drops to 8-17.

O'FALLON 13, GRANITE CITY 1

After spotting Granite a 1-0 lead in the second, O'Fallon scored six runs in the third and sixth innings and three more in the third to take a 10-run rule win at Babe Champion Field.

Greg Sturgeon and Peyton Fedorsak had the only hits for the Warriors, while Luke Robles had the only RBI, while Dakota Armour struck out three while on the mound and Nathan Hopper fanned one.

The Panthers are now 18-4, while Granite goes to 5-15.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 13, HARDIN CALHOUN 10

West Central jumped to a 9-3 lead after two innings, then scored four more times in the sixth to take the road win over Calhoun, with the Warriors scoring twice in the third, four times in the fourth and once in the seventh.

Jack Zipprich had three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors, with both Drew Wallendorf and Patrick Friedel having three hits each, Jacob LaMarsh had a hit and two RBIs, and both Cade Sievers and Jake Sagez had a hit and RBI each.

Zipprich also struck out six while on the mound for Calhoun.

The Cougars are now 16-6, while the Warriors go to 9-20.