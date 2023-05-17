CLASS 1A SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT RIVERTON

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART GRFFIN 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (PENALTIES)

In a rematch of last season's sectional semifinal, it was the Explorers against the Cyclones, and just like last year, this one went to overtime tied at 0-0.

The game remained a scoreless draw through 100 minutes of play and both overtime periods, sending it to a penalty shootout.

The Cyclones would win the best-of-five shootout 4-2 with Marquette's two penalty shots made by Ella Anselm and Lily Covert.

A tough way to end the season, Marquette finishes the year at 18-4-2.

AT COLUMBIA

FREEBURG 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY 1

The Midgets led 2-0 at halftime. Coming out of the break, McGivney's Mary Harkins slotted one home to cut the deficit in half, but a third goal from Freeburg proved to be too much.

Freeburg's goals were scored by Avery Hasseldenz with two and Allysa Wolf with the other.

McGivney ends one of its better seasons at 12-8-2.

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2, MURPHYSBORO 0

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT TROY

TRIAD 13, JERSEY 1

The Knights saw nine different goal scorers on the day in a big win over the Panthers. Triad scored early and often to build an 11-0 lead at the half.

Alina Ayran netted a hat trick while Sophia Bohnak and Cate Burton each scored twice. Jackie Barkus, Ella George, Laney Harshany, Maddie Hunt, Abigail Schaft, and Gabbie Wood each scored.

Jersey's lone goal was scored by Kaelyn Drainer.

The Knights improve to 12-7-3 on the season and will host Mascoutah in the Regional Finals on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

MASCOUTAH 1, HIGHLAND 0

AT MATTOON

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, TAYLORVILLE 0

CM earned its seventh shutout of the year and scored all 10 of its goals in the first half.

Abrianna Garrett scored four, bringing her to 53 goals this season while Avery Huddleston scored twice, now up to 17 on the season.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sophie Brown, Brooke Harris, Mady Mckey, and Aubree Wallace each scored as well. The shutout was split between starting goalkeeper Sydney Moore and Wallace.

The Eagles move on the Regional Finals where they'll take on the hosting Mattoon Green Wave on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

MATTOON 8, CHARLESTON 1

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT O'FALLON

O'FALLON 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 0

The game between the Panthers and Maroons was definitely closer than O'Fallon would have liked after the first half.

They led, but only by one, with Kiley McMinn's shot proving to be the game-winner.

For good measure, the Panthers scored seven more in the second half to short game West and move on to the Regional Finals against Alton on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m.

McMinn scored four more in the second half, finishing up the game with five, bringing her goal total this season to 41.

Sadie Muller, Emerson Nieroda, and Lyla Twenhafel each scored while Addison Baldus, Ella Peterson, Finley Scott, Avery Take, and Allie Tredway each had assists.

Kendall Joggerst picked up her 10th solo shutout of the season as the Panthers improve to 15-3-1 on the season.

ALTON 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0

[ALSO: Miller's Free Kick Saves The Day For Redbirds - Alton Sneaks By Lancers In Regional Semifinals]

AT QUINCY

QUNICY 2, GRANITE CITY 1 (PENALTIES)

In a rather shocking turn of events, the Warriors were taken out of the postseason in the first round.

The first half went scoreless before Quincy headed in a corner kick five minutes into the second half. Granite City tied it back up a few minutes later when they followed up on a rebound to get the game level again at 1-1.

The game then went scoreless until the full-time whistle blew, sending it to OT.

Overtime also went scoreless in a dramatic fashion when a Granite City player was red carded half way through the first 10-minute period.

Things remained tied, sending this one to a penalty shootout.

The Quincy keeper saved three of Granite's five attempts as the Blue Devils went on to win the shootout 2-1.

The Warriors' season ended at 13-4-1.

AT EDWARDSVILLE

EDWARDSVILLE 3, COLLINSVILLE 0

[ALSO: Baca, Lautz, Kolnsberg Score Goals, Dimitroff Assists Twice, Tigers Defense Stout As Edwardsville Eliminates Collinsville]

More like this: