BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2

In the season opener for both clubs at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Althoff scored twice in the third, once in the fourth, and three more times in the fifth to take the win over CM.

Bryer Arview had four hits, including a solo home run, and the Eagles' only RBI of the day, while Jacob Flowers, Kale Hawk, and Noah Peterson had the other CM hits.

Sam Buckley struck out four on the mound for the Eagles, while Tyler Mills fanned three.

The Crusaders start off 1-0, while CM begins its season at 0-1.

ROXANA 12, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 1

Roxana scored four runs in the opening inning, then added two more in the fourth, four in the fifth, and two in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win at Northwestern in the season opener for both teams.

Mason Crump led the way for the Shells with two hits and three RBIs including his first home run of the year while Kael Hester had two hits and drove in a run.

Caiden Davis hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs.

Max Autery hit a two-run shot for his only hit, Trevor Gihring had a hit and RBI, Dalton Carriker, Lucas Hartman, and Zeb Katzmarek also had hits while Aiden Briggs and Kaden Bloemker also had RBIs.

Nick Cotter, Gihring, and Hester all struck out one batter each while on the mound.

Roxana opens its season at 1-0, while the Tigers start off 0-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 19, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

GREENVILLE 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6

GILLESPIE 10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4

