EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday is Election Day throughout Illinois. This a reminder to residents that polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Debbie Ming-Mendoza, Madison County Clerk, said her office has witnessed an absolute "uptick" in early voting compared to the 2018 similar timeframe.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

She said the vote by mail has also increased from that year in 2022. Mendoza said there are many important races in the state and area, starting with the election of the Illinois governor where incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey square off. There are many other statewide and local races with several important judge candidates on the ballot for positions.

"We hope to see as many people to the polls on Tuesday as we can," Mendoza said. "There seems to be greater interest this time than in 2018.

More like this:

Comptroller Susana Mendoza Orders New Round of Pension Pre-Payments
Yesterday
Comptroller Mendoza Starts Fiscal Year 2026 With All The State’s General Revenue Fund Bills Paid
Jul 1, 2025
Comptroller Mendoza Launches New Podcast To Help Consumers With Money Matters
Jun 24, 2025
Madison County Democrats Elect New Chair, Andy Asadorian
Jun 19, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions
Jun 15, 2025

 