EDWARDSVILLE - Tuesday is Election Day throughout Illinois. This a reminder to residents that polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Debbie Ming-Mendoza, Madison County Clerk, said her office has witnessed an absolute "uptick" in early voting compared to the 2018 similar timeframe.

She said the vote by mail has also increased from that year in 2022. Mendoza said there are many important races in the state and area, starting with the election of the Illinois governor where incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey square off. There are many other statewide and local races with several important judge candidates on the ballot for positions.

"We hope to see as many people to the polls on Tuesday as we can," Mendoza said. "There seems to be greater interest this time than in 2018.

