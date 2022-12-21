GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 44, BUNKER HILL 22

Marquette went out to a big lead in the first quarter and had little trouble in winning over Bunker Hill in a Gateway Metro Conference win at Hlafka Hall.

The Explorers led all the way, holding edges of 17-2, 34-9, and 40-18, with the Minutemaids outscoring Marquette in the fourth 6-4.

Nia Ballinger and Haley Rodgers each scored 11 points to lead the Explorers, while Addison Pranger added eight points, Olivia Kratschmer had six points, Allie Weiner scored four points and Jessica Hobson hit for two points.

Marquette is now 8-6, while Bunker Hill drops to 0-6.

COLLINSVILLE 67, GRANITE CITY 27

Collinsville went out to a big lead and didn't look back in winning over Granite City at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Melashia Bennett led the Warriors with 10 points, while Kaylyn Wiley added eight points, Itaijja Miller-Brown scored six points, Emily Sykes had two points and Alexis Ruiz scored a single point.

The Kahoks are now 9-4, while Granite goes to 4-6.

MASCOUTAH 61, TRIAD 33

SALEM 53, WOOD RIVER 18

GREENFIELD 30, ROXANA 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 62, RAMSEY 39

McGivney rebounded from a close loss to Waterloo Gibault Catholic with a convincing win over visiting Ramsey at the McGivney gym.

The Griffins led after the first quarter 16-6, then at halftime 36-13, with both McGivney and the Rams tying in the second half 26-26.

Jacob Huber scored a career-high 22 points for the Griffins, while Jackson Rodgers hit for 16 points and Evan Schrage added 10 points.

McGivney is now 6-6 on the season.

TRIAD 47, MASCOUTAH 33

After trailing slightly at the end of the first quarter, Triad held Mascoutah to 21 points in the final three periods to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Rich Mason Gym.

The Indians led after the first period 12-10, with the Knights hitting the front at halftime 23-20, then held a 32-29 lead after three quarters, outscoring Mascoutah in the fourth 15-4 to take the win.

Drew Winslow led Triad with 18 points, while McGrady Noyes added 12, A.J. Mills hit for five points, Tyler Thompson added four points, both Owen Droy and Ayden Hitt had three points each and Jake Stewart scored two points.

The Knights are now 8-3, while Mascoutah falls to 9-3.

COLUMBIA 61, ROXANA 47

In a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, visiting Columbia gradually pulled away from Roxana to take the win.

The Eagles led all the way, with quarter scores being 12-11, 30-28 and 45-35, outscoring the Shells in the fourth quarter 15-12.

Aiden Briggs led Roxana with 16 points, while Ashton Noble came up with 10 points, Evan Wells scored nine points, Chris Wallack had eight points and Sean Maberry had four points.

Columbia is now 9-2, while the Shells are now 5-7.

MADISON 42, GRANITE CITY 40

WOOD RIVER 50, SALEM 47

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 47, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST ACADEMY 28

