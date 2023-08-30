CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0

Tyler Wilson and Justin Banovz each scored twice as the Eagles improved to 4-0 this season. AJ Garrett, Camden Neal, and Reed Wallace also found the back of the net.

Devyn Ambrose earned his second straight shutout following a 1-0 win over Lebanon to win the Norman Lewis Invitational at Roxana last weekend.

CM heads to Jacksonville next before being back at home to open Mississippi Valley Conference play against Waterloo and Highland.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, ALTON 0

After Alton's season-opening tournament had to be canceled after many postponements due to heat and rain, the Redbirds finally got on the field Tuesday afternoon.

They opened the season at home straight into Southwestern Conference action against Belleville East and lost by a score of 3-0.

"We did not have the start we wanted for our season," Alton head coach Greg Nasello said. "However, we had several very good moments in the game and many good individual performances. This will give us something to build on going into the match Thursday against Edwardsville."

The Redbirds will host the Tigers on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m.

The Lancers had a goal in the first half and two more in the second. Mason Moore, Caleb Rheinhardt, and Adis Topalbegovic got on the score sheet as Belleville East got the win in its season-opener.

EDWARDSVILLE 3, COLLINSVILLE 2 (PENALTIES)

[ALSO: Brickman's Shootout Goal Gives Tigers Win At Collinsville After Match Ends In 2-2 Stalemate]

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Jude Keller scored in the 52nd minute and Michael Hudson scored at the hour to give Marquette the three points in the season opener over Gibault at Gordon Moore Park.

Keller and Justin Fears assisted on the goals for the Explorers, while Will Fahnestock recorded the clean sheet.

Marquette opens up at 1-0-0, while the Hawks open up 0-1-0.

O'FALLON 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 3

After a lopsided 7-1 defeat to the Triad Knights in their season-opener, the O'Fallon Panthers were able to bounce back and pick up a 4-3 win over SWC competitors Belleville West.

Kaeden Radcliffe scored twice while Gavin McNamara and Cole Smith each scored for O'Fallon.

The Panthers improve to 1-1 on the year and will play next at Belleville East.

TRIAD 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY 1

The Knights improved to 3-0 on the season after a non-conference win over the Father McGivney Griffins.

Goals came from Charlie Gentemann, Lance Stauffer, Wyatt Suter, and Cory Warren. Gibson Hunt had two assists.

All four of Triad's goals came in the first half as well as McGivney's lone tally.

JERSEY 3, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 2: Keegan Griffin, Dax Goetten and Alex Hubbell all scored for Jersey in their season-opening road win at Maryville Christian.

Dylan Molloy, Evan Lacy and Ryan Herkert all had assists, while Brady Maxener had seven saves in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey starts off at 1-0-0, while the Lions are 2-2-0.

HIGHLAND 7, GRANITE CITY 3

Zane Korte, Logan Mollet, and Luke Morris each scored twice for the Bulldogs with Jacob Lewis getting the other in a 10-goal thriller with the Warriors.

Morris had three assists as well on the night while Mollet, Lewis, and Korte each had a helper.

Granite's goals came from Seth Blaylock, Cheickoumar Kanoute, and David Ruiz. Nash Young had two assists.

Highland improves to 3-0 on the season while the Warriors open up the year 0-2.

LITCHFIELD 5, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0

HILLSBORO 1, CARLINVILLE 0

