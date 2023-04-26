CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, HIGHLAND 0

Abrianna Garrett had another double brace (four goals), while Aubree Wallace had a brace (two goals) and both Avery Huddleston and Keagan Thomas scored in CM's win at Highland.

Wallace also had four assists for the Eagles, while Huddleston assisted twice and Makenzie Zimmerman also had an assist, while Sydney Moore kept the clean sheet.

CM is now 12-4-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 4-8-2.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 2

Olivia Baca had a brace (two goals), while both Brynna Archer and Thea Dimitroff scored in Edwardsville's win over Althoff.

Dimitroff also had two assists, while Kelley Flannery and Baca also assisted as the Tigers scored three times in the opening half to seal the three points.

Lainey Wiegers had three saves in goal for Edwardsville, while Genny Burroughs had two saves.

The Tigers are now 10-3-0, while the Crusaders go to 11-6-2.

GRANITE CITY 4, ALTON 1

FATHER MCGIVNEY 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0 (PENALTY KICKS)

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 0

O'FALLON 4, COLLINSVILLE 0

CARLINVILLE 4, GILLESPIE 0



