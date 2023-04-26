PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 5 (8 INNINGS)

After trailing most of the game, Southwestern tied the game with three runs in the sixth, then won it in the eighth with a run in defeating North Mac.

Colin LeMarr had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, with Hunter Newell having two hits and a RBI, Ryan Lowis came up with a hit and two RBIs, Rocky Darr had a hit and RBI and Ike Austin, Adam Hale and Marcus Payne all had hits.

Hale also struck out seven while on the mound, with Payne fanning two and LeMarr striking one man out.

Southwestern is now 14-7, while the Panthers go to 11-3.

GILLESPIE 6, CARLINVILLE 5

Gillespie scored three times in the opening inning, with Carlinville rallying to tie the game, but the Miners scored three more times and held off a Cavalier rally to take the win.

Jake Schwarts had two hits for Carlinville, while Liam Tieman, Ryenn Hart and Sam Quarton all had hits and Zach Reels had a RBI.

Kolton Costello had two strikeouts while on the mound, with Hart fanning one.

Gillespie is now 17-0-1, while the Cavies go to 13-2.

FREEBURG 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2

Freeburg jumped to a 14-0 lead after three innings and went on to a 10-run rule win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Lucas Moore had two hits for the Oilers, with Dillon Gerner having a hit and RBI, both Tim Melton and Seth Slayden had hits and Landon Tinnon drove in a run.

Melton struck out two for EAWR, while both Slayden and Jakob Stockman fanned one batter each.

The Midgets are now 12-10, while the Oilers go to 2-15.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2

Article continues after sponsor message

[ALSO: Smith Hits Solo Bomb, Pitches Four Scoreless Innings As Griffins Come Back To Beat Marquette]

WATERLOO 9, COLLINSVILLE 2

Collinsville scored twice to go into an early lead, but Waterloo scored in every inning in the third through seventh to take the win at Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Carter Harrington had two hits for the Kahoks, while Kris Acorn had a hit and RBI and Kolby Anderson, Ethan Bagwell, Carson Parill, Caden Pruitt and C.J. Schaaf all had hits.

Bryce Lemp struck out five while on the mound for Collinsville, while Harrington fanned three.

The Bulldogs go to 13-6, while the Kahoks are now 10-7.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 6, VALMEYER 2

Marissa scored three in the third and three more in the sixth to take the home win over Valmeyer.

Elijah Miller had two hits and a RBI for the Pirates, while Landon Roy had the only other hit and Luke Blackwell drove in a run.

Both Jake Coats and Gavin Rau struck out two each for Valmeyer.

The Meteors are now 12-3, while the Pirates slip to 7-11.

BREESE CENTRAL 3, ROXANA 2

Central scored single runs in the first, fifth and seventh innings, then held off a two-run seventh inning rally by Roxana to win in Roxana City Park.

Aiden Briggs had a hit and RBI for the Shells, while Kadin Carlisle, Dalton Carriker, Caiden Davis and Zeb Katzmarek all had hits and Max Autery had a RBI.

Landon Sitze struck out three while on the mound for Roxana.

The Cougars are now 12-9-1, while the Shells go to 7-15.

EDWARDSVILLE 16, ALTON 6

NASHVILLE 2, TRIAD 1 (12 INNINGS)

More like this: