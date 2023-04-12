TUESDAY, APRIL 11, BASEBALL ROUND-UP

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 31, BUNKER HILL 0

McGivney scored 17 runs in the first inning, then seven in both the second and third in taking a 15-run rule win over Bunker Hill at Griffins Field.

Mason Holmes led McGivney's attack with four hits and five RBIs for the Griffins, while both Kannon Kamp and Drew Kleinheider had three hits and four RBIs.

Daniel Gierer had three hits and drove in three runs while Jackson Rodgers and Nathan Terhaar had two hits and two RBIs each.

Issac Wendler had two hits and drove in a run, Jacob McKee had a hit and two RBIs, Nick Franklin and A.J. Sutberry each had a hit and RBI and Sam Chouinard had two RBIs.

Kamp struck out three on the mound, while Riley Strack fanned two, and Ryker Keller struck out one as the three combined for a four-inning no-hitter.

McGivney is now 15-0, while the Minutemen go to 3-4.

VALMEYER 6, DUPO 5 (8 INNINGS)

Valmeyer pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the eighth after both teams traded runs in the seventh to tie it up as Valmeyer won over Dupo.

Elijah Miller had two hits for the Pirates, while both Chase Snyder and Ripken Voelker had a hit and two RBIs, Luke Blackwell and Jake Killy had a hit, and RBI and Xavier Smither had a hit.

Blackwell also struck out nine while on the mound for Valmeyer, while Miller fanned three.

The Pirates are now 4-6, while the Tigers go to 1-7.

SALEM 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4

Salem jumped to a 9-0 lead after three innings, then scored three in the fourth and twice in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

Drake Champlin had two hits for the Oilers, with Tyler Robinson having a hit and two RBIs, both Caleb Handler and Hayden Copeland coming up with a hit and Seth Slayden also drove in a run.

Dillon Gerner struck out four while on the mound for EAWR, while Elijah Brown fanned two and Copeland struck out one.

The Wildcats are not 5-9, while the Oilers fall to 2-10.

COLLINSVILLE 10, BELLEVILLE WEST 0

A six-run opening inning helped Collinsville go on to the Southwestern Conference win over West at Fletcher Field at Woodland Park.

Carter Harrington had a big day at the plate for the Kahoks, coming up with four hits and five RBIs, while Kolby Anderson and Bryce Lemp each had two hits and a RBI, both Adam Bovinett and Darren Pennell had a hit and RBI each, both Kris Alcorn and Ethan Bagwell had a hit and Luke Weller also drove in a run.

Lemp pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out six for Collinsville.

The Kahoks are now 8-3, while the Maroons slip to 8-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 13, LITCHFIELD 3

Visiting Southwestern scored twice in the first and sixth and added five runs in the second in taking a 10-run rule South Central Conference win at Litchfield.

Logan Keith had four hits for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr had three hits, including a pair of home runs, and five RBIs, Ryan Lowis hit a homer to go along with his three hits and three RBIs, Hunter Newell had three hits and drove in a run, Rocky Darr had a hit and two RBIs, Hank Bouillon had a hit and both Ian Brantley and Marcus Payne had an RBI each.

Adam Hale had five strikeouts on the mound for Southwestern, while Lowis fanned two.

The Birds are now 9-4, while the Purple Panthers go to 3-10.

O'FALLON 12, ALTON 0

It was all O'Fallon at Blazier Field as the Panthers scored three times in the first, twice in the second and third, and five runs in the fourth in taking a 10-run rule win over visiting Alton.

The Redbirds' only hit came from Deon Harrington, while Will Frasier had the only strikeout on the mound.

The Panthers are now 9-2, while Alton is now 4-6.

COLUMBIA 19, ROXANA 9

A 12-run second inning was more than enough to lift Columbia, but Roxana fought back with four runs in the second and five runs in the third to make things fairly close before the Eagles scored in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win at Roxana City Park.

Kaden Bloemker and Aiden Briggs each had a hit and two RBIs for the Shells, while Paul Wratchford had a hit and RBI, and Mason Crump, Caiden Davis, and Kael Hester each had a hit apiece.

Crump also struck out three while on the mound for Roxana and Nick Cotter fanned one.

Columbia is now 8-1, while the Shells go to 4-6.

CARLINVILLE 7, GREENVILLE 3

Carlinville scored twice in the first, second, and fourth innings, tacking on one in the third, in taking an SCC win at Greenville.

Zach Reels had three hits and an RBI for the Cavaliers, while Liam Tieman had two hits, including a home run, and Henry Kufa both had two hits and two RBIs, Ryenn Hart came up with two hits and an RBI and both Sam Quarton and Jake Schwartz had a hit apiece.

Hart had a big day on the mound, striking out eight for Carlinville, while Kolton Costello fanned three.

The Cavies remain undefeated at 7-0, while the Comets fall to 5-6.

