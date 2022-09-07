ALTON MARQUETTE 7, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

Myles Paniagua bagged a hat trick while Quinn Copeland and Charlie Fahnestock each scored twice. Fahnestock also had a couple of assists.

Dre Davis, Maicol Gonzalez, and Jude Keller also recorded an assist.

"I thought we came out with good focus," head coach Brian Hoener said. "I'm happy with the style of soccer we're playing right now."

The Explorers open conference play with an important win.

"We got a good result here, we're coming away healthy, and we got an opportunity to put a lot of kids into the game. Overall, a positive day for us."

With the result, Marquette improves to 4-1 on the season and will be back in action tomorrow evening against another conference opponent Father McGivney. That game starts at 6 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park.

BELLEVILLE EAST 3, EDWARDSVILLE 0

Tanner Stinnett scored two goals and Quinn Enriquez had one as the Lancers took down the Tigers. Logan Downmen picked up his second shutout of the season for Belleville East.

With the win, the Lancers remain undefeated at 5-0 while Edwardsville falls to 6-3.

ALTON 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 2 (OT)

This one was an absolute thriller from Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the campus of Alton High School. The Redbirds hosted the Maroons in what was their third Southwestern Conference game in a row.

After falling to Belleville East 4-1 and Edwardsville 2-0, AHS bounced back to pick up their first conference win and they did so in dramatic fashion.

The Redbirds grabbed the early lead just 10 minutes into the game with a goal from Cameron Belchik off of a cross from Elek Steiner.

They doubled their lead just a minute later when Logan Rynders smashed one in off a cross from Belchik. AHS did allow a goal but still led 2-1 at halftime.

The Maroons would eventually tie the game up in the second half with their goals coming from Caleb Bilzing and Colin Reeb.

Things were all tied up after 80 minutes which meant overtime since it was a conference game.

Rynders scored his second of the game in OT to lift his Redbirds over Belleville West and earn their first conference win. With the result, AHS improves to 4-2 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, WATERLOO 2

Bryce Davis had a brace (two goals) to keep his goal-scoring streak alive, while Ethan Miller, Nick Fiorino, and Tyler Wilson all scored in CM's bounce-back win at Waterloo.

Brayden Zyung assisted twice for the Eagles, while Wilson, Camden Neal, and Davis also assisted. Grant Eugea and Ethan Gardner scored for the Bulldogs, with Henry Huels getting an assist.

Ryan Hailey had seven saves in goal for CM, splitting time with Devyn Ambrose to get the three points. Parker Lacroix had three saves for Waterloo.

The Eagles are now 7-1-0, while the Bulldogs go to 3-4-1.

LEBANON 6, VALMEYER 2

Lincoln Hamm and Dominic Roma each had a brace (two goals each), while Kevin Fertig and Robert Zimmerman had the other goals as Lebanon took all three points on the road at Valmeyer.

Vincent Oggero had a goal for the Pirates, while Mason Eschmann had an assist. Hamm assisted twice for the Greyhounds, while Fertig had another assist. Jake Coats had six saves in goal for Valmeyer.

Lebanon is now 5-2-0, while the Pirates go to 1-3-0.

ROXANA 5, CARLYLE 0

Trenton Hollaway had a hat trick, while Garrett McBride had a brace (two goals) and Cade Smay had an assist in Roxana's win at Carlyle.

Aiden Stassi came up with five saves to record the clean sheet for the Shells.

Roxana is now 4-2-0, while the Indians are now 0-7-0.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 4, STAUNTON 1

Victor Buehler, assisted by Brody Hill, had Staunton's only strike as the Bulldogs fell at Lincolnwood.

Grant Neuhaus had seven saves in goal for Staunton, who go to 2-4-1, while the Lancers are now 3-1-1.

CARLINVILLE 11, PANA 0

Asher Barbre, Ian Bethard, Keagan Brown, Paeton Brown, Kaeden Furness, Brody Harris, Keegan Lynn, Gavin Norwood, Matt Reiher, Jack Rives, and Tyler Summers all scored in Carlinville's win at Pana.

Barbre, Paeton Brown, Harris, Caleb Kolsto, Gavin Kolsto, Norwood, and Elijah Suttles all had assists, while Will Meyer recorded the clean sheet for the Cavaliers over the Panthers.

Carlinville is now 6-0-0 on the season.

TRIAD 6, HIGHLAND 0

Brayden Kelly and Drew Neu each had a brace (two goals each), while Jake Stewart and Tobey Suter also scored in Triad's win in the Mississippi Valley Derby over Highland.

Charlie Gentemann, Kelly, and both Tobey and Wyatt Suter all assisted, with Nolan Drabing making three saves while sharing the clean sheet with Max Rader.

The Knights are now 4-2-0, while the Bulldogs go to 1-4-0.

MASCOUTAH 7, JERSEY 0

MASCOUTAH 7, JERSEY 0

COLLINSVILLE 3, O'FALLON 1

