COLLINSVILLE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1

[MORE: Reiniger Scores Winner In 70th Minute As Tigers Fall To Kahoks For Second Time This Season 2-1]

BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 0

It's worth mentioning that this game was pushed back until 7:45 p.m. due to the heat earlier in the afternoon.

A lone goal in the 60th minute of the game was the deciding factor in this Southwestern Conference matchup. Alton held the now 9-1 Lancers scoreless through the first 40 minutes but eventually fell to Belleville East at home.

Alton will host Edwardsville Thursday evening with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

TRIAD 9, JERSEY 1

The Knights improved to 10-2 on the season after a big win over the Panthers. After losing their first two games of the season, Triad has now gone on to win 10 straight only allowing nine goals during that time.

The solo Jersey goal came from Adam Kribs and was assisted by Skyler Crull.

Triad had eight different goal scorers. Tobey Suter scored twice and also had an assist.

Charlie Gentemann, Gibson Hurt, Ethan Kirby, Drew Neu, Jake Stewart, Wyatt Suter, and Cory Warren each scored. Stewart and Warren also had a couple of assists each.

MASCOUTAH 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1

The Eagles fell to 11-3 on the season after being defeated by one of their conference rivals Mascoutah.

The Indians' two goals were scored by Derek Frerker and Chase Rottmann. They scored early to take a 1-0 lead before CM's Tyler Wilson evened things back up in the 16th minute.

The game would go into halftime tied at 1-1.

After a questionable missed foul call led to a great chance for the Indians, they regained the lead in the 62nd minute.

Article continues after sponsor message

CM did what they could to try and tie back up what had become quite an intense game, but was stopped by Mascoutah's persistent defense.

Eagles' goalkeeper Ryan Hailey made five saves in net to keep the game as close as it was.

The Eagles take on Roxana this evening with a 4:15 p.m. start time.

WESCLIN 2, ROXANA 0

The Shells fell to 5-6 on the season while Wesclin improved to 8-4-1.

Wesclin's two goals were scored by Owen Spill, one in each half. His goals were assisted by Elliott Schlessinger and Evan Wessel.

WOOD RIVER 4, CARLYLE 1

The Oilers snapped a four-game losing streak after beating Carlyle. They improve to 3-10 on the season.

Devon Barboza and Devon Green each scored a couple of goals. Green also had an assist.

Gavin Eyer, Mason Shewmake, and Malyk Spiller also each had an assist.

Wood River will be back in action tomorrow at home against Breese Central at 4:30 p.m.

FATHER MCGIVNEY 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

The Griffins improved to 6-6-1 on the season after beating conference foe, Maryville Christian.

Sam Chouinard picked up the shutout making seven saves to do so.

Aaron Broadwater and Daniel Geiger each scored twice. Tanner Garner had a goal and an assist while Mason Holmes had a goal and two assists. Nate MacLaughlin also assisted.

McGivney will move on to play Metro-East Lutheran in another conference game on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

CARLINVILLE 2, LITCHFIELD 1

Brody Harris' brace (two goals), along with an assist by Paeton Brown, was enough to give Carlinville the three points over Litchfield in a South Central Conference match at Loveless Park in Carlinville.

Will Meyer had three saves in goal for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville is now 9-3-1, while the Purple Panthers go to 3-3-0.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: