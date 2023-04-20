TUESDAY, APRIL 18 RESULTS

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, MASCOUTAH 1

Abrianna Garrett had a hat trick to take her goal-scoring total to 36 on the season and exactly 100 goals in her high school career to become the program's leading goal scorer.

Delaney Griffin, Brooke Harris, Avery Huddleston and Aubree Wallace also scored in CM's win over Mascoutah at Hauser Field.

Belle Brousseau, Huddleston, Garrett, Sydney Moore, Aubrey Voyles and Wallace all had assists, while Moore had three saves in goal for the Eagles.

CM is now 10-4-0, while the Indians are 2-9-0.

ROXANA 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0

Kylee Slayden had a hat trick, Reagan Lynn had a brace (two goals) and Kendall Kamp also scored as Roxana took the three points over Maryville at Norman Lewis Field.

Kamp also had three assists for the Shells, while Laynie Gehrs, Kinsley Mouser and Zayda Oller also assisted and Kaylyn Dixon made one save in goal to have the clean sheet.

Roxana is now 6-6-0. with the Lions going to 1-8-0.

O'FALLON 7, ALTON 1

TRIAD 12, JERSEY 0

London Looby had a hat trick for Triad, while Caty Burton and Taylor Self both had braces (two goals each) and Jackie Barkus, Sophia Bohnak, Ella George, Maddie Hunt and Gabbie Wood also scored as Triad took the three points at home over Jersey.

George and Abigail Schaft had two assists each for the Knights, while Barkus, Kamryn Bohnenstiehl, Alexa Holley, Kailey Peterson, Self and Reece Windsor all had assists.

Tavey Duncan and Payton Hartmann shared the clean sheet for Triad, while Lauren Lyons had eight saves in goal for the Panthers and Meredith Schroeder had four.

The Knights are now 5-6-2, while Jersey goes to 6-6-1.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 6, CARLINVILLE 3

Mac Day and Ali Wilson each had hat tricks as Southwestern defeated Carlinville at home.

Jordyn Loveless had a brace (two goals) for the Cavaliers, while Charlie Harding also scored. Day had two assists for the Piasa Birds, while Mia Smith assisted twice for Carlinville and Loveless also had an assist.

Skylar McDaniels had four saves in goal for Southwestern, while Savanna Siglock made five saves for the Cavies.

The Birds are now 7-6, while Carlinville is now 10-4.

In other fixtures on Tuesday, Waterloo won over Highland 7-0, Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 3-0, and Jordan Gary had the only goal as Collinsville lost to Belleville West 2-1.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 RESULTS

JERSEY 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Kaelyn Drainer and Maria Schroeder both had hat tricks, while Molli Bohannon, Halie Carter, Karley Deist, Peyton Goetten, Vivian McIntyre and Lexi Tarkington all scored in Jersey's win over EAWR at home.



Ava Burney had three assists for the Panthers, while Drainer had two assists and Carter, Lauren Lyons, Bella Peterbaugh and Ella Smith also assisted.



Meredith Schroeder had four saves in picking up the cleans sheet for Jersey.



The Panthers are now 7-6-1, while the Oilers go to 1-12.

MARQETTE CATHOLIC 1, FREEBURG 1

FATHER MCGIVNEY 5, BREESE CENTRAL 0



