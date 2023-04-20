TUESDAY, APRIL 18 RESULTS

BELLEVILLE EAST 15, ALTON 0

East scored three runs in the opening inning, twice more in the second and five in both the third and fourth innings in going on to the 15-run win over Alton at Redbirds Field.

Logan Bogard, Jayden Diaz and Alex Siatos had the three hits for the Redbirds, while Bogard struck out three and Will Frasier fanned two.

The Lancers are now 12-6, while Alton goes to 6-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 15, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 2

After spotting COR a 2-0 lead in the second, McGivney scored three in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth to take the Gateway Metro Conference 10-run rule win at Griffins Field.

Kannon Kamp led the Griffins with three hits and four RBIs, with Drew Kleinheider having three hits and two RBIs, Daniel Gierer came up with two hits and three RBIs, Gabe Smith had two hits and two RBIs, A.J. Sutberry had a hit and drove home two runs, Issac Wendler hit a solo homer for his only hit and RBI and Jacob McKee had a hit.

Smith struck out nine on the mounds for McGivney, while Mason Holmes fanned one.

The Griffins are now 19-0, while the Silver Stallions go to 11-2.

VALMEYER 2, NEW ATHENS 1

New Athens took an early lead, but Valmeyer tied the game in the fifth, then won it in the sixth with single runs to take the win.

Luke Blackwell and Landon Roy had hits and the two RBIs for the Pirates, while Jacob Brown, Kye Holbrook, Jake Killy and Chase Snyder also had hits.

Blackwell pitched a complete game on the mound for Valmeyer, striking out five.

The Pirates are now 6-8, while the Yellowjackets go to 8-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, BUNKER HILL 0

Visiting Marquette scored three runs in the first and fourth innings, one in the second and fifth and two in the third to take a 10-run rule win over Bunker Hill.

Hayden Garner had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Skyler Schuster had a pair of hits, Will Fahnestock and Jack Rea each had a hit and RBI, Shaun Ferguson and Hayden Sherman both had a hit and Karson Morrissey had a RBI.

Kyler Softley, Mason McCurdy and Reece Girth all had his for the Minutemen, while Jack Wilcox struck out four on the mound and Cole Yates fanned one. Andrew Zacha threw a five-inning complete game for Marquette, striking out five.

The Explorers are now 12-7, while Bunker Hill is now 4-7.

FREEBURG 9, ROXANA 5

Freeburg scored seven unanswered runs in the first three innings on their way to the win over Roxana.

Kael Hester came up with two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Max Autery had two hits and drove in a run and Aiden Briggs, Mason Crump, Caiden Davis, Kadin Carlisle and Dalton Carriker all ha hits.

Briggs struck out two while on the mound for Roxana.

The Midgets are now 9-9, while the Shells go to 7-11.

CARLINVILLE 9, LITCHFIELD 0

Carlinville scored single runs in the second, fifth and seventh innings while adding on six in the third to take a South Central Conference win at Litchfield.

Jake Schwartz had two hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers, while both Liam Tieman and Connor Strutman had solo homers among their two hits and RBIs, Henry Kufa also had two hits and a RBI, Zach Reels had a hit and drove home two runs, Ryenn Hart and Sam Quarton had a hit and RBI each and Kolton Costello also had a hit.

Hart struck out five while on the mound for Carlinville, while both Kufa and Dom Alepra both fanned four each.

The Cavaliers stay unbeaten at 11-0, while the Purple Panthers are now 4-13.

In other games on Tuesday, Columbia won at East Alton-Wood River 6-1, Edwardsville defeated Collinsville 9-3 and Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie played to a 10 inning 3-3 tie.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 RESULTS

CARLINVILLE 5, ROXANA 4

Carlinville scored twice in the first and three in the fifth, then held off a Roxana rally to take the win at Loveless Park.



Sam Quarton had two hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, with Liam Tieman getting two hits, Ryenn Hart had a bases-clearing triple for his only hit and three RBIs, Dane Boatman had a hit and RBI and both Henry Kufa and Kolton Costello had hits.



Dalton Carriker had two hits and a RBI for the Shells, while Max Autery, Mason Crump and Aiden Briggs all had hits and RBIs and Jordan Carter also had a hit.



Quarton struck out five for Carlinville, with Costello fanning two, while Crump fanned six for Roxana and Nick Cotter struck out one.



The Cavies go to 12-0, while the Shells are now 7-12.



TRIAD 11, JERSEY 1

A 10-run fourth for Triad broke a 1-1 tie and allowed the Knights to take the 10-run rule win over visiting Jersey.



Donny Becker had two hits and four RBIs for the Knights, while Wyatt Bugger hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Hayden Bugger and Nic Funk had a hit and RBI each, McGrady Noyes and Carter Vandiver each had a hit and Brady Coon also drove in a run.



Funk struck out four while on the mound, with Drew Winslow fanning one.



Triad is now 14-4, while the Panthers go to 8-11.



MASCOUTAH 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1

Mascoutah scored five times in the third and four more in the fourth to take a 10-run rule win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.



Jacob Flowers had the only two hits and RBI for the Eagles, while Justin Banovs, August Frankford and Connor Wells all struck out one batter each.



The Indians are now 14-3-1, while CM is now 9-7.



FREEBURG 8, GRANITE CITY 4

A four-run seventh inning broke a tie and propelled Freeburg to the win over Granite at Babe Champion Field.



Greg Sturgeon and Luke Robles each had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, while Peyton Fedorsak, Dakota Armour, Brady Smallie and Lucas Haddix all had hits and Nick Huskamp drove home a run.



Huskamp also struck out four on the mound for Granite City, while Haddix fanned two.



The Midgets are now 10-9, while the Warriors fall to 4-11.



EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, STAUNTON 3

EAWR scored three runs in the second and once each in the fourth and seventh to take a win at Staunton's Park.



Both Tyler Robinson and Seth Slayden each had two hits and a RBI for the Oilers, while Elijah Brown and Dillon Gerner both had hits and Devon Barboza had a RBI.



Slayden went all the way on the mound, striking out seven.



The Oilers are now 3-15, while the Bulldogs go to 8-8.



FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 3 (8 INNINGS)

McGivney scored single runs in the first, sixth and seventh, but COR tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with three runs. The Griffins scored again in the top of the eighth to rescue their undefeated season and become the first area team to reach 20 wins at COR.



Daniel Gierer had four hits, including a solo homer for his only RBI, for McGivney, while A.J. Sutberry and Issac Wendler each had a hit and RBI and Drew Kleinheider, Jacob McKee and Gabe Smith all had hits.



Gierer struck out two on the mound, while Ryker Keller fanned on in picking up the win in relief.



The Griffins are now 20-0, while the Silver Stallions are 11-3.



In another game on Wednesday, Waterloo defeated Highland 4-3.



