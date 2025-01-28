ALTON - Marquette Catholic's boys' bowling made school history on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, as it qualified IHSA State Championship.

The Explorers finished in third place in the IHSA Sectional held at Bowl Haven in Alton with a team score of 6,001.

The top bowler for the Explorers was Logan Sherman, who had a 1,294, while Corbin Barnard shot a 1,261, Matthew Carr had a 1,169 set, Gavin Tinsley rolled a 1,145 series, and David Thomas came up with a 1,132 series to help Marquette advance.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Marquette's boys are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athletes Of The Month.

The Redbirds won the championship with a six-game team score of 6,247, with Minooka coming in second at 6,240, Marquette came in third with a 6,001 score, and Morton was the fourth and final team qualifier with a 5,996.

Marquette's boys will compete in the IHSA state tournament next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2025, at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. It's the only state finals that are conducted in both Southern Illinois and the St. Louis area.

