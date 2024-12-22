GLEN CARBON - Chase Jones, a 6' 5" freshman guard for Marquette Catholic's boys basketball team, is starting to emerge as one of the leaders on the Explorers, and after his performance against Father McGivney Catholic on Dec. 17, 2024, it will be plenty hard to stop him, indeed.

Jones was the game's leading scorer with 18 points in Marquette's 61-38 win over the Griffins in the Gateway Metro Conference game, and he also played a role in the Explorer's 45-40 overtime win against St. Louis Priory Catholic.

Jones is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete Of The Month for the Explorers.

"I am feeling good," Jones said after that game. "Every win counts," Jones said. "Especially heading into the conference and regional play."

The Explorers played very well against McGivney, weathering a storm when the Griffins came to within eight at one point in the second half, after Marquette used a big 15-0 first half run to take control of the game.

"It was a real defensive effort from the whole team." Jones said, "that led to offense, and hammered through to get the win."

With the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament, in which the Explorers finished second to Columbia last season, on the horizon, Jones feels his team is playing very well, but he also knows there's room for improvement for the team.

"We're playing well," Jones said. "We've just got to figure some things out and head into the holidays. Looking forward to the Freeburg Holiday Tournament."

With Freeburg's turn to host the tournament coming near, Jones feels that the Explorers' chances of winning the tournament are very good, and looks ahead to playing new teams for the first time.

"A few teams, we've never played before," Jones said, "one coming down from Kentucky, but I'm just excited to get out there and play."

After the holidays end, and 2025 begins, Jones and his team have some lofty and ambitious goals ahead for the Explorers.

"Just trying to get to a good record on the season," Jones said, "and go on to regionals, and eventually, maybe, advance farther."

