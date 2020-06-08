COLLINSVILLE - This past weekend would have marked the 33rd International Horseradish Festival. To honor the Festival during the COVID-19 Crisis we are selling commemorative T-Shirts and Hats. The fun part is the back of the T-Shirt helps everyone practice social distancing and says:

"CAUTION STAY 6 FEET BACK".

You can order until the June 26th deadline and all of the proceeds will go towards next year's Festival. In the meantime continue to social distance and order today. Feel free to pass this on to friends and family that would have attended the festival.
Please follow the link below to order:
https://hrf2020.itemorder.com/sale

Thank you for continuing to support the International Horseradish Festival. We look forward to coming back bigger and better next year!

