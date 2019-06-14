ALTON - To honor the eternal fighting spirit of Danny Harris, a 30-year-old man struck and killed early Saturday morning, his friends and family are selling t-shirts in his honor.

Showing Harris in his favorite persona - El Pollo Loco, or "The Crazy Chicken" - the shirts say "fight forever." Friends and family close to Harris have taken to saying, "Number one in the ring, and number one in our hearts" when speaking of the young man, who was known by many to be a tremendous fan of theatrical wrestling. In fact, El Pollo Loco dawns a luchador mask and never breaks character.

Shirts were designed by Cobra Kai, Ink in Alton and are on sale for $20 through family friend Nicole Gory, who can be reached at 217-415-9077. As of now, $1,200 worth of shirts have been sold, Gory said. The money is going to Harris's grandmother.

Harris's brother, Drew Goble, said Harris was the anchor in their grandmother's life. He assisted her financially and with household chores since she is in her late 80s. With the passing of Harris, she now requires at least one additional day of housekeeping a week, and that is not free.

The Alton Police Department is still seeking information regarding Harris's death. He escaped a single-vehicle crash of his black Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 143, commonly called "The Berm Highway," on his way home from his job at Bossanova. The vehicle believed to have struck him after that single-vehicle crash and allegedly left the scene was described by police as a Chrysler minivan between 2001-2007, which includes models: Chrysler Town and Country, Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. No color is available at this time. The incident occurred early Saturday morning.

Goble said Harris would have quickly forgiven whoever struck him, and hopes the person comes forward to take accountability for their actions.

Anyone with any information regarding Harris's death is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

There will also be a benefit concert at Lovejoy's in Alton Friday night to benefit Harris's family. All who want to celebrate his life are welcome to attend.

