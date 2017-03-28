WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling America’s efforts to reduce pollution and fight climate change:

Just about everyone agrees that we should try to pollute less, but not Donald Trump—he just surrendered in the fight against climate change. He’s put the future health and safety of America’s children back into the hands of big oil companies, and turned us back toward a dangerous future with more floods, droughts, wildfires, and national security threats. For anyone who enjoys breathing clean air and counts on clean drinking water, this is unacceptable.

