EDWARDSVILLE – A fresh coat of paint brightens any room, and this fall Edwardsville Children’s Museum will refresh its learning environment with 20 gallons of donated paint. Edwardsville Children’s Museum was selected as the winner of a paint grant through True Value Rental - Edwardsville’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program.

A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve learning environments and can have an impact on youth attitudes and performance. Over 2,300 schools and youth-development-focused organizations across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering over 25 million square feet of learning space. Partnering with True Value Foundation, True Value Rental - Edwardsville nominated Edwardsville Children’s Museum for a 20-gallon paint grant to help refresh youth learning spaces.

“The Edwardsville Children's Museum will be using the paint to give our walls and trim throughout our exhibit spaces a much-needed fresh coat of paint. With over 35,000 visitors a year, our exhibits experience a great deal of wear and tear from all of the children learning through play,” said Kristen Fries, Executive Director of Edwardsville Children’s Museum. “As a non-profit, we are always in need of support, and are so grateful for this generous donation!”

“Through True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program, we’re able to help Edwardsville Children’s Museum and give back to the community we love to serve,” said Alex St. Peters, Store Manager of True Value Rental - Edwardsville. “The donation will not only save the organization money but more importantly will create an environment that fosters learning, inspires creativity, and instills community pride.”

True Value Foundation unites retailers in helping improve the lives of children in the communities True Value serves. The foundation advocates for youth and serves as a catalyst to provide tools and resources to help youth realize their dreams and achieve their potential. We encourage our partners to get involved and give back through volunteerism, mentorship, community improvements, and raising funds. Edwardsville Children’s Museum is committed to stimulating curiosity and cultivating learning at the age of wonder! ECM believes that kids of all ages learn through discovery and hands-on play.

All exhibits and programs are designed to build happy and curious learners from ages six months to 60 years. Families are invited to explore ECM’s exhibits, discover its seasonal programs, or become members for year-round learning fun. For more information, visit www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org. True Value Rental - Edwardsville is a third-generation family-owned business located at 804 Southwest Place Edwardsville, Illinois 62025.

True Value Rental - Edwardsville has a full line of event and equipment rental items to help make your next project or party a success. In addition to rental items, True Value Rental - Edwardsville is also a Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Dealer with an in-house Gold Certified Stihl MasterWrench Service® Technician. Contact True Value Rental - Edwardsville by phone at 618-692-6960 or visit www.truevaluerental-il.com to learn more.

