True Love’s “Almost Kiss," Starring Abigail Alsmeyer & Kurtis Leible In ALT's SHE LOVES MEALTON - Thirteen actors, seven crew members, two directors, and one wonderful choreographer create a magical musical, SHE LOVES ME, set in a European Perfumerie.

With so many beautiful and humorous moments so the audience can watch more than a few twists and turns before discovering "True Love"!

This Broadway Musical inspired two movies and inspired us all to cherish the tender and stellular partnership that launched the genre of " Rom-Com" even in the early 1930s.

So yes, SHE LOVES ME is a sentimental and stylish, most beguiling story; and the performers travel from the entire region with their trained voices to fulfill their love of Broadway Musicals.

Now, everyone can see SHE LOVES ME at Alton Little Theater ( ALT) - from January 20th - 29th, with eight evening performances and two Sunday matinees.

Call 618-462-3205 for tickets or online at altonlittletheater.org.

Get Tickets TODAY - Don't let "LOVE" fly away!

