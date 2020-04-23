ALTON - A person driving a U-Haul truck struck a traffic light at Ridge and Broadway in Alton at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The traffic light was knocked to the ground and landed on the nearby sidewalk.

The driver in the U-Haul truck then fled the scene. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been called to work with the traffic light. The Alton Police Department is investigating the situation at Ridge and Broadway.

No other details were yet available.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

