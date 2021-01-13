WOOD RIVER - A truck ran off the roadway Wednesday afternoon in front of the Madison County building at 101 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River and struck a tree.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Fire Department was on scene checking the driver out. The driver appeared shaken up but uninjured.

The Wood River Police Department is investigating the traffic crash.

More like this:

Kristen Burns Reflects on Wood River's Downtown Trick-or-Treat Event
3 days ago
Wood River Main Street's High School Representatives Excited By Wood River's Growth
3 days ago
Pfund Construction Moves to Wood River
3 days ago
Downtown's WestEnd & Courtyard Explains Family Atmosphere in Wood River
3 days ago
Downtown Wood River To Host Trick or Treat On Oct. 22, 2025
Oct 20, 2025

 