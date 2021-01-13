Truck Runs Off Roadway And Strikes Tree Wednesday Afternoon In Wood River
WOOD RIVER - A truck ran off the roadway Wednesday afternoon in front of the Madison County building at 101 East Edwardsville Road in Wood River and struck a tree.
Wood River Fire Department was on scene checking the driver out. The driver appeared shaken up but uninjured.
The Wood River Police Department is investigating the traffic crash.
