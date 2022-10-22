TROY - The AVTT Traveling Vietnam Wall was being hosted at Truck Centers, Inc. Training Center, 2376 Formosa Road in Troy October 20 to 23. The wall was a moving experience for those who witnessed it and those in attendance expressed great appreciation to the Truck Centers, Inc. for bringing the Vietnam memorial to their community.

Truck Centers, Inc., was a generous single sponsor of the wall visit. The wall was open 24 hours a day starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, October 20, until closing at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Flagman’s Mission Continues” had 1,500 flags on both sides of the road where the wall was positioned. The 3x5-foot U.S. flags were installed on Tuesday, October 18, in Troy, for a patriotic display on the way for people to see the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The takedown of the flags was Sunday, October 23.

Jeff Hastings of "The Flagman's Mission Continues" said there was absolutely fabulous attendance for the Vietnam Wall replica and it was overwhelming, especially Saturday when there was a continual flow of people. He said people also showed enormous appreciation for the patriotic flags.

"We can't thank the Truck Centers, Inc. enough," Hastings said. "They wrote the check to make this happen and reached out to us to do the flag displays. They wanted also to bring attention to what we do. A lot of times, it takes organizations a year or two to raise the money to bring the Vietnam Traveling Wall, but they said they wanted to do it and wrote a check and made it happen."

The Traveling Wall Memorial stands as a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the Vietnam War. It was made for the purpose of helping heal and rekindle friendships and to allow people the opportunity to visit loved ones in their hometown who otherwise might not be able to make the trip to Washington, D.C.Bradley Piros also contributed to this story.

More like this: