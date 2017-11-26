ALTON - Hundreds of runners gathered at Broadway and State Street Saturday morning for the 58th Annual Great River Road Run.

President of the Alton Road Runners, Russ Colona said the race is a great tradition that brings runners of all ages from all over the area together over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“You see a lot of people who come and do it every year and some people you haven’t seen for a while so it’s fun,” Colona said. “We’re over 700 runners, counting the 10 milers and the two milers, that’s a pretty good number today. Everything is going real smooth. The people who are in charge of doing stuff have been doing it for years and it runs like clock work. We have some great volunteers who spend their whole day out here making this possible.”

A Troy runner - Benjamin Richter - was the overall winner on the 10-mile course with a time of 56:34. Dustin Price, of Herculaneum, Mo., finished second.

The run featured both 10- and 2-mile courses, with the overwhelming majority of runners taking the long race along the Great River Road.

All the proceeds raised from the race go towards the Alton Road Runners children’s programs.

“This pays for just about everything we do all year,” Colona said. “We do the Runner of the Year Banquet for 15 high schools, some summer runs, a summer series for kids 14 and under and we do a track series in June. So this race is very important for our club to be able to help and give back to the community, it pays for all of that.”

The top 10 male runners for the 10 mile were:

Benjamin Richter - 56:34.24

Dustin Price - 57:58.24

Jake Peal - 58:19.66

Lee Brendel - 58:22.69

William O’Keefe - 58:27.70

Jonathan Koch - 58:42.65

Aaron Werths - 58:49.22

Tyler Manion - 59:36.48

Justin Wieduwilt - 59:37.91

Mike Wendel - 1:01:40.87

Top 10 female runners for the 10 mile were:

April Lund - 1:04:10.00

Hannah Inyart - 1:05:43.33

Abigail Richter - 1:08:36.76

Ryan Hollenback - 1:09:46.10

Elizabeth Williams - 1:10:13.95

Article continues after sponsor message

Diane Nagel - 1:15:14.01

Maddie Keller - 1:15:38.17

Beth Erman - 1:15:43.97

Eileen Petito - 1:16:27.22

Debbie Reed - 1:17:20.42

A complete list of overall results can be found here.

More like this: