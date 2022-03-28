TROY/MARYVILLE/ST. JACOB/MARINE - TMSM Chamber of Commerce says the number one request from Chamber members is to help them find employees to fill their open positions. TMSM Chamber is "in the solution business", so they have contacted Triad High School to see how they might work together to bring employers and their students together.

On Wednesday, May 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Triad High School and the Chamber will be hosting a High School Student Job Fair in the Triad High School Library. Chamber members can sign up for a space at the event by visiting employers register here. They are also working with Madison County Employment and Training as well as Express Employment Professionals.

“Our goal in hosting this event is to provide our Chamber members with an opportunity to meet students, ages 15-18, who are seeking employment,” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director. “We are also assisting the registered students with their resumes, cover letters, and interviewing tips,” said Mushill.

For Triad High School students who are interested in attending the event, they can register at students click here to register. Each student will be asked to upload their resume and if they do not have a resume, they will be provided with a sample so they can put one together. Students will also be asked to watch videos on writing a resume, developing a cover letter, and interviewing tips to get students prepared for the event.

Mushill says, "Remember, if your biggest need is to find employees, you will want to get signed up today!"

There are limited spaces. For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at www.troymaryvillecoc.com or call the office at 618-667-8769.

