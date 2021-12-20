MADISON COUNTY - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is gathering a list of resources for those in our communities affected by the December 10th tornados. Those looking for information regarding new or temporary employment, food insecurity, child-care, education/training, etc. should contact the TMSM Chamber of Commerce at info@troymaryvillecoc.com or call 618-667-8769.

Donations – We have identified GoFundMe pages for all six victims of the tornado at Amazon in Edwardsville, IL – Donations can be made directly to those pages using the information below. Additionally, we have listed funds for an injured employee and resident whose home was damaged.

Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis Memorial Fund - https://gofund.me/816fc7a2

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis Memorial Fund - https://gofund.me/43e23129

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois Memorial Fund - https://gofund.me/8cef50ee

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois Memorial Fund - https://www.gofundme.com/f/2nd7wq-dads-funeral...

Clayton Lynn Cope 29, of Alton, Illinois Memorial Fund - https://www.gofundme.com/f/clayton-copes-final-expenses

Austin J. McEwen 26, Edwardsville, Illinois Memorial Fund - https://gofund.me/1a9e6b8d

Craig Yost Injury Fund - https://gofund.me/563f60cf

Suzie Home Damage Fund –

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sunshine-suzie-tornado-damage

The City of Edwardsville has activated their Emergency Relief Fund and is accepting donations via https://edwardsvillecf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate and donate to relief fund | BY PHONE: 855-464-2223 (Point of Contact is Pam Farrar)

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are actively working to offer aid to the IL Tornado victims and affected areas.

To donate to theAmerican Red Cross of Illinois - ONLINE: visit https://www.redcross.org/donate | GIVE BLOOD: DANGEROUSLY LOW BLOOD SUPPLY https://www.redcrossblood.org | BY MAIL: address to American Red Cross - PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037 and include donation form available online | BY PHONE: 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) | BY TEXT: text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift | AMAZON ALEXA: Tell Alexa: “Alexa, make a donation to the American Red Cross.” Your donation is processed through Amazon Pay using the information already stored in your Amazon account.

To donate to the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services USA - ONLINE: visit https://give.helpsalvationarmy.org/give/166081 and select "December 2021 Tornado Outbreak (Illinois & Missouri)" | BY MAIL: address to Salvation Army Central Territory - 10 West Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 and label "December 2021 Tornado Outbreak (Illinois & Missouri)" | IN-KIND: visit https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/give/?inkind | BY PHONE: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

The TMSM Chamber of Commerce offers its continued condolences to those who lost loved ones- we acknowledge that the pain caused by this event will last longer than it takes to rebuild a warehouse and extends beyond those who were inside at the time – we are eager to help those displaced in any way we can.

