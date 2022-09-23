MADISON COUNTY - The Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn announced Friday afternoon that a Troy woman lost her life following a residential structure fire Thursday, September 22, 2022. The victim was identified as Susanne E. Tomlinson, 69, of the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street in Troy.

Tomlinson was pronounced deceased by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Shelbi Frakes at 4:55 p.m. Thursday after she was discovered within her residence upon completion of fire suppression operations.

Multiple area fire departments were called to the scene in a coordinated effort to contain and extinguish the fire.

Nonn said the Troy Police Department Officers were summoned to an address in the 500 block of Wood Thrush Street for a domestic disturbance at approximately 2:22 p.m. Their preliminary investigation led them to the victims’ address and the discovery of an active fire within the residence.

An autopsy examination is scheduled which will aid in determining the cause and manner of death, the coroner said.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation by the Troy Police Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Tomlinson remain pending.

No additional information regarding this incident is scheduled to be released at this time.

