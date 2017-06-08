EDWARDSVILLE – Troy E. Walton, of the injury law firm Walton Telken & Foster, has been elected President of the Madison County Bar Association.

“The members of the Madison County Bar Association are dedicated to preserving and protecting access to justice for the citizens of our community. I am humbled and honored to serve as the organization’s president,” said Walton.

Since its inception in 1926, the Madison County Bar Association has grown into an organization of more than 400 legal professionals who engage in community outreach programs and events throughout the year including Law Day, the People’s Law School and many others. The association provides members with networking and educational opportunities which further their ability to serve their clients and assist the community with legal and other needs.

Walton is respected among his peers as a staunch advocate of victim’s rights in serious injury and wrongful death cases. He was named this month to the list of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only organization of premier trial lawyers in the United States.

This spring, Troy Walton and Stephen Telken successfully tried a medical malpractice case where nearly $30 Million was awarded to their client, an Illinois man, who suffered kidney failure and required a kidney transplant after receiving negligent medical treatment at The Windsor Clinic, an affiliate of the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Walton has previously been recognized as a Super Lawyer, a Leading Lawyer, has received the prestigious AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell for ethics and legal ability and is an inductee of the Million Dollar Advocate’s Forum, an organization whose members include many of the top trial lawyers in the United States. He has lectured on a variety of topics regarding personal injury litigation and civil trial techniques and has tried cases to verdict in both Illinois and Missouri.

Born in Chatham, Illinois, Troy Walton graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He subsequently graduated cum laude from

St. Louis University School of Law. Walton has devoted his legal career to representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death.

Walton serves as an Edwardsville Township Democratic Precinct Committeeman and is the former President of the Edwardsville Democratic Club.

Troy Walton and his wife, Anne, reside in Glen Carbon with their two daughters.

More information on Walton’s recent cases and professional experience can be found at www.waltontelken.com.

More like this: