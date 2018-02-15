EDWARDSVILLE – Walton Telken Foster founding member Troy Walton has been selected an Illinois Super Lawyer for 2018. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research.

Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state are given the honor of being named a Super Lawyer.

“I am honored to again be selected as a Super Lawyer. To be recognized among the top lawyers in Illinois is humbling to say the least,” said Walton. In addition to being named a Super Lawyer, Mr. Walton has been inducted into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, with membership reserved for the top 1 percent of lawyers in the United States, selected as a Leading Lawyer in personal injury, received the prestigious AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell for Legal Ability and Ethical Standards and been recognized as one of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiffs’ Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers."

Article continues after sponsor message

When asked why he chose to focus his career on personal injury litigation and what it is that motivates him to succeed, Walton said, “I grew up in a blue-collar working-class family and my parents had to work for everything that we had. I learned at a young age how impactful a serious injury or death could be to a family (Walton’s father died when he was 12 years old). I have a great deal of empathy for my clients and the physical, mental and financial hardships that they are experiencing. I take it personally and I want to do everything in my power to help alleviate that pain. That’s why, despite the odds, I will continue to fight as hard as I can on their behalf against some of the biggest corporations in the world.”

In the past few years alone, Mr. Walton has successfully handled cases resulting in the recovery of millions of dollars for his clients. Such cases include a $30 million judgment against the federal government for a young man who sustained kidney failure and required dialysis and transplant as a result of egregious medical malpractice; a $7 million settlement to a woman who was seriously burned, and whose husband was killed, in a fire caused by a defective refrigerator; a $6 million settlement to a young man seriously injured in a work-site accident; a $3 million settlement to a young worker injured in a coal mining accident; and multiple million dollar settlements on behalf of individuals injured or killed as a result of tractor-trailer crashes.

Walton has lectured on a variety of topics regarding personal injury litigation and civil trial techniques and has tried cases to verdict in both Illinois and Missouri. He currently resides in Glen Carbon with his wife Anne, and two children.

Walton Telken Foster handles serious personal injury and wrongful death actions involving motor vehicle and trucking accidents, defective products, medical malpractice, premises liability and workers’ compensation. The firm also handles complex civil litigation including mass torts and class actions. Walton Telken Foster is headquartered in Edwardsville, IL and regularly handles cases throughout Illinois and Missouri. For more information please visit www.waltontelken.com.

More like this: