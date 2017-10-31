TROY - Troy United Methodist Church (407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL, 62294) will present Henry van Dyke’s The Other Wise Man, dramatized by Ruth Sergel, on Fri. Dec. 8 (7 pm) and Sun. Dec. 10 (3 pm).

Volunteers of all ages are participating in this expanded tale of the Biblical Magi about a man named Artaban who sells everything he owns to travel to the East to find Jesus. Light refreshments will follow both performances.

Tickets are $10 (adults) and $2 (children 12 and under). For tickets, call the church at 618-667-6241 or go to www.troyumc.org/christmas. The performances will benefit church ministries.

