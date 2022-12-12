TROY - Troy Chief of Police Brent Shownes announced that 53-year-old Richard Maedge of Troy was found deceased around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

Maedge was reported missing on April 27, 2022. The case is still under investigation by Troy Police, Shownes said in a release.

"An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date and time," the police chief said.

No other details about the discovery of Maedge were released at this time by police.

Family members said at the time he was reported missing that he was off work at 3 p.m. on April 27, and he was last viewed on a surveillance camera heading toward his home.

Family members also said at that time in April that Maedge was supposed to go to his father's house and work on his deck, but later that afternoon, his keys and wallet were still on the counter and he has never since been seen.

