TROY – The Troy Police Department is attempting to locate a missing Waterloo woman, Lauren Miller, age 38. Lauren was last seen around 12 p.m. on January 8, 2021, at the Dollar Tree in Troy located at 520 Edwardsville Road.

Lauren is believed to be in a silver, 2015, Toyota Sienna with Illinois license plate R561626. Lauren is approximately 5 foot 8 inches, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and shorts. Lauren uses a wheelchair for a recently amputated left leg and is insulin-dependent.

It is believed she is off her medication. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lipe or Detective Christ at (618) 667-6731.

