SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Frank Stavely, of Troy, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 23 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Stavely enlisted as a 31B, Military Police and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program, in Shiloh, Illinois. Upon completion of his basic and advanced individual training, he will be assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company, in Springfield, Illinois.

Stavely is junior at Triad High School and is a member of the Troy Police Department's Explorer program, a hands-on program open to youth interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Stavely said he decided to become an MP to gain vital job experience in the field that he can transfer into a civilian career in law enforcement. In the meantime, he plans to pursue his bachelor's degree, 100 percent of which will be paid for with the Illinois National Guard Grant.

His parents, Trisha and Derek Ashoff, as well as his other friends and family, expressed support in his decision to enlist and said they are proud of his willingness to serve his nation, state and community.

Company M, the Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the Illinois Army National Guard welcome Stavely to the Illinois National Guard.

