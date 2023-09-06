EDWARDSVILLE - First-degree murder charges were filed Wednesday against a Troy man - Michael S. Perham.

Perham, 52, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine announced today.

Haine said the charges allege that Perham, without lawful justification, shot Maha Tiimob on Tuesday, Sept. 5, causing her death. Perham and Tiimob had been in a relationship.

"On Tuesday morning, Troy Police responded to Perham’s residence at 2146 Tramore for a report of a shooting," Haine said. "Officers arrived and took Perham into custody at the scene. Inside the apartment, officers located Tiimob, who suffered multiple gunshots and was unresponsive.

"Officers performed life-saving measures until an ambulance crew arrived, but the efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Bail for Perham was set at $1 million by Associate Judge Ryan Jumper.

Perham remained in custody Wednesday afternoon at the Madison County Jail.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

